Batavia, IL

Batavia Spaghetti Pasta Dinner April 28

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 2 days ago

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will return Thursday, April 28 after a two-year hiatus as the all-new Pasta Dinner....

thevoice.us

explore venango

SPONSORED: Weekend Specials, April Dinner Theatre at Wanango Country Club

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club for a sentimental journey through the 1940’s!. Wanango is hosting a Dinner Theatre in collaboration with The Barrow Civic Theatre on Friday, April 22nd, and Saturday, April 23rd. Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m. Dinner: 6:30 p.m. The show “Swingin’ Through the...
Beaverton Valley Times

LifeChange, Tigard Rotary host African dinner fundraiser April 9

Women at Beaverton's LifeChange Center will cook traditional East African recipes for the April 9 event. The LifeChange Center in Beaverton partnered with the Tigard Breakfast Rotary Club and the Harambee Centre to teach its residents about Kenyan culture and cooking and host a dinner on Saturday, April 9. The LifeChange Center for Women and Children, one of two centers run by the local nonprofit Union Gospel Mission, is a faith-based, transitional recovery community. The center aims to help its residents "heal from past traumas" and "break free" of addiction, abuse and homelessness. The Rotary Club partnered with LifeChange late...
BEAVERTON, OR
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinners, photography exhibit, more

• An exhibit featuring the works of local photographer Rob McLaughlin will be March 25 and 26 at Jeannette Area Historical Society, 415 Clay Ave. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. March 25 with cheese and wine tasting, and noon to 4 p.m. March 26 with light refreshments. Donations will be accepted to benefit the historical society.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
