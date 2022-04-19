ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Murder case against Barry Morphew dismissed

By KRDO News
 1 day ago
FREMONT CO. Colo. (KRDO) -- The murder case against Barry Morphew has been dismissed. The 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss the murder case against Barry Morphew Tuesday morning.

Morphew was accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has never been found.

Morphew was arrested nearly a year later and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon, and an attempt to influence a public servant.

Watch Morphew and his daughters leave the courthouse and his attorney, Iris Eytan, speak following the dismissal below:

Lisa Jenkins
1d ago

he killed her where he took them all hunting one year it just amazes me why they don't think to use us mediums to help them

Glenn Dotter
1d ago

defense is correct. the media had him tried and convicted. none of you would want to be tried on the evidence presented. our justice system worked in this case. the prosecution has the job of proving "beyond a shadow of a doubt", and they finally realized they couldnt do that. it may be that in the end mr. morphew is found guilty, but not with the evidence the prosecution had.

Colorado Springs, CO
