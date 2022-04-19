ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Man shot after verbal argument in broad daylight; suspect sought

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YK4s_0fDfqGrk00

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting on a street corner along North Broad Street.

The incident happened Wednesday, April 13, on the corner of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was engaged in a verbal argument with another male.

Recently released surveillance video showed the suspect then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot the victim in the face.

The suspect fired several more shots at the victim as he attempted to flee.

Officials say the victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center after suffering gunshot wounds to his face and thigh.

Video footage captured by a local business showed the suspect later near the 4900 block of North Broad Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lG4tz_0fDfqGrk00

The suspect, described as a Black male, was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white Nike sneakers, shoulder-length dreadlocks, and a black cross-body bag.

The suspect, described as a Black male, was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white Nike sneakers, possibly a red beard, shoulder-length dreadlocks, and a black cross-body bag.

Police say if you see this suspect, do not approach him but contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215.686.TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 37

Antonio Castro
1d ago

You can’t be tough with people these days everbody has a gun. There is no more fighting only shooting so mind you’re Business and keep it moving

Reply(8)
32
Marius Star
4h ago

This is exactly how the liberal controlled cities are! The 2nd amendment is there to protect the law obeying citizens in case of self defense....not a criminal!!! Clearly him running away proves he intended to kill him.

Reply
3
Panda
1d ago

the pic of him is AFTER the shooting. look how calm!!! must be used to shooting ppl. animal.

Reply
12
Related
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#Broad Daylight#Broad Street#Nike#Raptors Philadelphia
Daily Voice

PA Couple Found Dead On Kitchen Floor Easter Sunday

A York County couple was found dead on their kitchen floor by a relative early Easter Sunday, authorities said. Judith A. Snyder, 66, and James E. Miller, 76, appeared to be in distress when they were spotted through a window of the S. Pine Street home in Red Lion by a relative around 8:30 a.m., PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
89K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy