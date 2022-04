As Ford Authority reported back in February, Lincoln is planning to launch an all-electric variant of each one of its vehicles no later than 2027, while also adding at least one new EV model to the lineup by that same date. Lincoln plans to deliver three new all-electric vehicles by 2025, and a fourth by the end of 2026. This will include a Lincoln Aviator EV, which was originally expected to launch in 2023 but was recently pushed back to 2024. Earlier this month, Ford’s luxury brand teased a new global EV concept as well, and now, that model – dubbed the Lincoln Star Concept – has been fully revealed.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO