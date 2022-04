Richland’s spring leaf collection will take place April 6. All bags must be out prior to 6 a.m. that day. All leaves and vegetative clippings must be in biodegradable paper bags for pick up. Plastic bags are not acceptable. Please limit each bag to 40 pounds. Tree trimmings must be tied/bound no larger than 3 inches in diameter and not to exceed 48 inches in length.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO