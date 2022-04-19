ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. to return for senior season

By Cody Taylor
 1 day ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins junior Jaime Jaquez Jr. announced on Monday that he will pass on entering the 2022 NBA draft and return to the program for one more season.

Jaquez, who was named to the first team All-Pac 12, averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 34 games. He became the 59th player in program history to score at least 1,000 career points. He was also named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive team.

The 6-foot-7 guard was considered a mid-to-late second-round pick this year but will return to school for his senior year. He cited his desire to win a championship with the Bruins as a major factor in opting to stay with the program.

The Bruins advanced to the Sweet 16 this year and made it to the Final Four last season. With Jaquez back, the Bruins project to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament and could be among the favorites to win the championship next year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

