Public Input Needed to Develop Housing Action Plan

A series of open house events begins May 2nd, to encourage feedback on the development of the Omaha Housing Affordability Action Plan. The Plan, led by the City of Omaha’s Planning Department, aims to identify effective strategies that address Omaha’s housing affordability needs particularly on quality affordable housing.

“Housing is a foundational element of our community as it touches everyone who lives, works and plays in Omaha and we fully recognize how quality housing positively impacts people's health and wellbeing. It is because of this we are excited to partner with the larger community to develop specific actions to address affordable housing and housing affordability.” said Planning Director Dave Fanslau.

“The purpose of the Plan is to develop a blueprint for how Omaha can achieve the vision, defined in the planning process, for quality affordable housing options,” said RDG Principal Amy Haase, AICP. “These engagement sessions will help guide the development of the City’s Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing that will ultimately inform the Housing Affordability Action Plan and the Consolidated Plan.”

Open house events will take place next month:

Monday May 2

Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center 6400 University Drive S. Room 201/205 at 6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.

Tuesday May 3

The Venue at Highlander 2120 N. 30th Street 6:00p.m.- 7:30p.m.

Wednesday May 4

Benson High School 5120 Maple Street 6:00p.m.- 7:30p.m.

Thursday May 5

Livestock Exchange Building The Brandeis Ballroom 4920 S. 30th Street 6:00p.m.- 7:30p.m.

Monday May 9

Countryside Community Church 13130 Faith Plaza 6:00p.m.- 7:30p.m.

Wednesday May 11

Millard West High School 5710 S. 176th Avenue 6:00p.m.- 7:30p.m.

Tuesday May 17

Saddlebrook Community Center 14850 Laurel Avenue 6:00p.m.- 7:30p.m.

During the event, community members will be asked to provide input on housing needs in their neighborhood, share their perspectives on amenities needed in neighborhoods to support housing investment and discuss direct experiences with fair housing and city programs. Members of the planning team will also attend to answer questions about the project