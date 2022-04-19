Blo Blow Dry Bar Continues National Expansion with Oklahoma Development

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most popular burger joints in the Minneapolis food scene, Matt’s Bar, will be featured in “The Talk” Friday afternoon. The bar’s signature burger, the Jucy Lucy, is going up against the Cobra Burger from Richmond, Virginia. Paul Rees from Matt’s Bar will be serving up the dish. Find out if the hosts love the Jucy Lucy as much as Minnestoans do. The Talk airs at 1 p.m. on WCCO-TV. Notably, Matt’s Bar has been locked in a contentious battle with the 5-8 Club, which is also along Cedar Avenue and is also known for its Juicy Lucy sandwiches. (Note the difference in spelling. Matt’s has said in the past if the sandwich is spelled right, it’s the wrong burger.) Last year, Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones reportedly got burgers from each establishment during a tour stop.

