Blo Blow Dry Bar Continues National Expansion with Oklahoma Development
By Blo Blow Dry Bar
3 days ago
North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise to Bring New Location to Edmond by Years-End

April 19, 2022

EDMOND, OK - Blo Blow Dry Bar announced today the signing of a franchise agreement in Edmond. This agreement will continue the significant franchise development momentum Blo Blow Dry Bar...
A Florida Dollar General store manager has found herself without a job amid ongoing staffing shortages after posting a video on TikTok. After growing tired of the laborious conditions she was subjected to work in, Mary Gundel, 33, decided to take action. Article continues below advertisement. The now-former Dollar General...
A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most popular burger joints in the Minneapolis food scene, Matt’s Bar, will be featured in “The Talk” Friday afternoon.
The bar’s signature burger, the Jucy Lucy, is going up against the Cobra Burger from Richmond, Virginia. Paul Rees from Matt’s Bar will be serving up the dish.
Find out if the hosts love the Jucy Lucy as much as Minnestoans do.
The Talk airs at 1 p.m. on WCCO-TV.
Notably, Matt’s Bar has been locked in a contentious battle with the 5-8 Club, which is also along Cedar Avenue and is also known for its Juicy Lucy sandwiches. (Note the difference in spelling. Matt’s has said in the past if the sandwich is spelled right, it’s the wrong burger.)
Last year, Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones reportedly got burgers from each establishment during a tour stop.
This Earth Day, Explorer staffers share some images that capture what we love about living, working and exploring the Adirondacks. Spring/mud season often isn’t the prettiest time of the year, which makes many of these photos all the more special. Hope you enjoyed our “signs of spring” gallery! Here’s...
BOSTON (CBS) — A pair of oars from the first college sports competition could be worth $5 million. Sotheby’s is auctioning off trophy oars from the Harvard-Yale Regatta in 1852.
The oars from the rowboat race are made of black walnut and engraved with silver plaques.
They were actually missing until 30 years ago when they were found in the basement of a home in Medford that was under construction.
The final sale price is expected to land between $3 million and $5 million.
The oars will be up for online bids from May 17-24 and will be publicly exhibited at Sotheby’s New York showroom for five days leading up to the final day of bidding.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Looking for a delicious Mediterranean meal in Tulsa, Oklahoma? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the five most popular Mediterranean restaurants in the area.
EDMOND — The Edmond Iris and Garden Society will host its annual Iris Expo and Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Edmond Library, 10 S Boulevard. Admission is free. The Iris Expo will have a dazzling display of the wide varieties of...
