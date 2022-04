IKEA’s global domination continues with its latest device, a wireless Bluetooth speaker-cum-lamp with Spotify Tap built into it. Here’s a thought I had a few years ago that’s only becoming more and more concrete as time passes by. The next tech giant won’t come from Silicon Valley or from China, or India. In fact, it won’t come from anywhere because it’s already here. This ‘tech giant’ is uniquely positioned to dominate the Smart Home market if it chooses. It’s already conquered the ‘Home’ aspect thanks to a stellar 70-year journey that just needs the right tech infusion to become an indomitable force. I’ll just cut the drama and suspense because you already know I’m talking about IKEA. The home furnishing brand began dabbling with speakers, thanks to partnerships with Teenage Engineering and Sonos. It also briefly entered the gaming space thanks to a partnership with ASUS ROG. Now, the Swedish company just announced its latest Bluetooth speaker/lamp, a mushroom-shaped object called Vappeby that also happens to be the first-ever speaker with Spotify Tap.

ELECTRONICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO