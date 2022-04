WHITEWATER Maryann Zimmerman, a Whitewater School Board member, announced she will run as a Republican for the 31st District Assembly seat, setting up a contested primary in August. Ellen Schutt, a Darien native who currently lives in Clinton, also is running in the district as a Republican. The seat is currently held by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who is leaving the Assembly to run for secretary of state. ...

