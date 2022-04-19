$6 Cardinals tickets on sale for upcoming games

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tarique Barnes is coming off his best college season and the Illinois linebacker will be counted on to do even more this fall. The junior made 10 starts and was second on the team in tackles last fall with 80, a big step up from his 38 combined tackles the first two […]
HOUSTON — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was winless with a 5.92 ERA in six starts against the Houston Astros entering Wednesday's start. Watching the superstar's performance from his perch in the dugout, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon could feel Ohtani was determined to change his fortunes against the Astros on Wednesday night.
BOSTON — Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run second inning for his first RBIs this season, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 Wednesday night. José Berríos (1-0) won for the first time in three starts this season, allowing one run...
WCIA — The Big Ten tournament is heading to Minneapolis starting next year for the women and in 2024 for the men, the league announced on Wednesday. The men’s tourney will be in Chicago next year before pivoting north. The conference also released its plans to host the Big Ten football championship game in Indianapolis […]
URBANA (WCIA) Illinois softball split a doubleheader with No. 10 Northwestern on Wednesday, falling in the first game 3-0 before bouncing back to take the second game 8-0 in five innings. The Illini are now 27-15 overall, 10-3 in Big Ten play and will host Iowa this weekend starting Friday night at 5 p.m.
Northern Iowa star guard AJ Green, the two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, announced Wednesday he planned to enter the transfer portal. Green will also enter the NBA draft. "After talking with friends and family I have decided to enter the NBA draft with full intent to pursue...
EDWARDSVILLE - Derek Burton has been getting a good look at how his SIUE women's soccer team will play next fall with a four-game spring schedule featuring 16 players. With 11 seniors gone from last fall's team, it's a new look.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington scored a run in the 8th inning to beat Morton, 1-0, in a first-place showdown in Mid-Illini Conference baseball at Wisher Field on Tuesday. Metamora beat Dunlap, 4-3, to keep pace with Washington. Both schools are undefeated in Mid-Illini play. Normal Community, Limestone, IVC, Brimfield and Midwest Central were among […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A quick drive around the Ozarks and you’ll see the love Missourians have for their favorite sports team, and, for many, that starts at a very young age. “We are in the lobby or entryway to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame,” said Jerald Andrews,...
Correction: A previous version of this story was incorrect. The team's scorekeeper says Owen Greenfield's second home run that inning was a three-run homer, not a grand slam.
Owen Greenfield pounded a home run to right field last Tuesday.
