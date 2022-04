Years ago, Gregg Gillis, the producers known as Girl Talk, left behind the world of frantic party-time mash-ups and moved in the direction of straight-up rap production, and a forthcoming album looks like it might be the climax of that whole journey. On the new LP Full Court Press, Girl Talk teams up with circa-2009 blog-rap all-stars Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA. That team has already shared the early single “Put You On,” and now they’ve dropped another one.

