We all do it. We know something is pronounced a certain way, but we enjoy saying it the wrong way because it's fun or it just feels good. The other day on the air I mentioned a birthday for someone from Loreauville. But for me, I love saying "Lurr-ville." It just hits me right. It's fun to me to say it like that.

LOREAUVILLE, LA ・ 27 DAYS AGO