ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Recycle Right

middletownri.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecycling Right is important for a number of reasons. First,...

www.middletownri.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling

Recycle or not? Get the whats, hows and whys of recycling. Paper, plastic and metals can go together in your roll cart or in one recycling bin or container. (No plastic bags, though. They clog the equipment at sorting facilities.) Glass goes in a separate bin or container. If you...
ENVIRONMENT
106.3 Cowboy Country

How To Recycle Glass in Laramie

The City of Laramie would like to remind the public that you can indeed recycle glass, but only if you do it correctly. The best way to do so is to drop it off at the Landfill/Recycling Center. Now, it seems that it would be easier to put it in...
LARAMIE, WY
Technology Network

Why Is It Necessary to Recycle Electronic Waste?

Everyone is eager to get their hands on the newest and most innovative technological device to hit the market. Electronic products are being introduced at an incredible rate every month. What happens to the old ones? They are just thrown into storage space and forgotten about most of the time. At that point, they would like to get rid of the device, but it will be a challenge. The problem cannot be remedied by throwing out a computer in the trash and pretending that the issue has been resolved. Electronic waste is created because of this garbage. The landfills of our lovely planet are filling up with ever-increasing amounts of technological garbage. When this happens, the ecosystem suffers a lot of damage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, RI
Simplemost

Is Bottled Water Really That Different From Tap?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can...
FRANCE
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle#Recyclables
InsideHook

Worried About Climate Change? Don’t Give Your Money, Give Your Time.

Today, you will be bombarded with many well-intentioned Earth Day calls to action (and some not so well-intentioned — looking at you, oil company social media managers). These will include buying so-called “sustainable” goods, from reusable coffee mugs to clothing made from oceanbound plastic to electric cars. We’ve championed many companies engaged in the admittedly tough process of decreasing their environmental impact, but today, we’ve got a different message for you: Don’t buy from them.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

10 best reusable water bottles: Good for hydration and the planet

Our plastic problem has hit a tipping point, and while we are getting better at recycling, single-use plastics are still an issue. A new roadmap report from the British Plastics Federation (BPF) found that the UK could recycle three times as much plastic by 2030 as we do today. But to achieve that goal, we all need to make some significant changes in how we purchase and consume items like water.If your goal in 2022 is to drink more water, but you don’t want to add to the plastic pollution problem, a reusable water bottle is an ideal solution.Reusable bottles...
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

8 Critical Ways Factory Farming Impacts The Environment

Thanks to undercover investigations, documentaries, and other educational efforts, the plight of animals in the factory farming industry is becoming increasingly clear. Less widely known, however, are the environmental impacts of these facilities. Whether it’s polluting the air and water, contributing huge volumes of greenhouse gases that exacerbate climate change,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
KPVI Newschannel 6

New program aimed at cleaning up drinking water

(The Center Square) – Cleaning up Delaware’s drinking water is the focus of a new program, Gov. John Carney said. The governor announced funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to fund a grant program aimed at providing clean drinking water and wastewater system improvements in the state with the creation of the Clean Water Trust.
POLITICS
The Independent

How to make leaders listen on the climate emergency

There’s plenty of things you can do – or not do – to help tackle the climate crisis. Flying less, eating a more sustainable diet and limiting waste are all good for reducing your footprint on the world.But with all due respect to Kermit the Frog, greening your whole life isn’t necessarily that easy. In a world built around fossil fuels, it’s much harder to opt out of pollution and emissions than it is to opt in.But here’s what is possible: pressuring your government, political leaders and public officials to making sweeping changes on climate, from city infrastructure to national...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

A new class of catalysts for environmentally-friendly coatings

Chemists from Konstanz have developed a new class of catalysts that enable manufacturing of polyethylene dispersions directly in water. This opens up perspectives for the environmentally-friendly, solvent-free production of plastic coatings. Polyethylene (PE) is one of today's most important types of plastic. It is used in a wide range of...
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

California Set New Record For Using Nearly 100% Clean Energy

California just set a new record for using nearly 100 percent clean, renewable energy, getting them closer to the goal of being carbon-free by 2045. The state’s main grid ran on more than 97 percent renewable energy on Sunday, April 3rd. This broke a 96.4 percent record from the week prior, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grist

LA takes the plastic out of takeout

It’s Thursday, April 21, and Los Angeles is cracking down on plastic foodware. Los Angeles County took an aggressive step toward eliminating unnecessary plastic waste on Tuesday: The Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance that will require single-use dishes and cutlery to be fully recyclable or compostable by 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy