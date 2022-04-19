Program to Match Mental Health Patients to Psychotherapists’ Strengths Funded for Large-Scale Implementation
AMHERST, Mass. – A University of Massachusetts Amherst psychologist has received a $4.6 million funding award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) to implement a program that matches mental health patients with psychotherapists based on the therapist’s previously established effectiveness strengths. Michael Constantino, professor of psychological...www.umass.edu
