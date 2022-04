SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s unusual, important, and heartwarming. Dozens of unclaimed deceased individuals received the service and funeral they deserve. This is the fifth year a special mass has been held at Scranton Prep. For years in Lackawanna County, the unclaimed were cremated and placed in a paupers field. Since taking office coroner Timothy […]

SCRANTON, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO