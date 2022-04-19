ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Fan Accidentally Buys Tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Band + Is Pissed

By Lauryn Schaffner
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever scrolled through Ticketmaster or other ticketing websites, you've probably come to realize just how many cover bands there are out there. One rock fan was recently trying to score Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets, but accidentally bought them for a cover band instead – and he's...

