ISEC hosts donation drive for WKU Food Pantry

As the semester is nearing the end, the Intercultural Student Engagement Center is hosting a day of service where the WKU community can donate their unneeded food items. The donations will be contributed to the WKU Food Pantry, located in the Office of...
BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received some generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated more than 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue Mayor Kevin Strecker is...
SPEARFISH — Representatives from the Spearfish Community Foundation presented a check for $1,000 to the Spearfish Community Pantry Tuesday. To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Crestview Saturday. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact...
CASTALIA — Margaretta Schools, OHgo and local churches will host a free food pantry for any community member from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Margaretta Elementary. Each pantry bag will include canned and boxed food in addition to fresh produce. When you arrive at Margaretta Elementary, located at 5906 W....
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — With increasing prices for groceries and gasoline, some families are struggling to put food on the table.
Hundreds of cars were lined up for a food distribution event in Lawrence County.
Jubilee Ministries in New Castle say they were prepared to help more than 1,500 families.
With the cost of just about everything going up, event organizers say they felt the need to help others.
“We felt that we need to start as soon as possible because of gas prices right now, people of course have a difficult time buying food because they can’t afford it,” said Senior Pastor Mark Kauffman with Jubilee Ministries. “So we’ve been able to help them out this way.”
People who came out got their cars loaded up with milk, fresh produce and other food staples.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2nd annual 4-H Food Drive - Caring Hearts, Helping Hands project benefits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in the month of March and will soon hold a stand at the Wilmington Farmers Market. Per a 4-H release: “On Saturday, March 26th,...
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
Community members in need are invited to a drive-up food pantry at NEOMED that will operate from noon to 2 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month, starting this Monday and running through Aug. 22.
NEOMED — Northeast Ohio Medical University — is at 4211 Route 44 in Rootstown.
(Atlantic) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donated $500 to the Kiwanis bike helmet project. “We have teamed up with the Kiwanis on this project for years because it holds a special place in our hearts,” said Melanie Petty. “Trevor was one of the first recipients of a bike helmet when they started this program. What an amazing gift they have provided 3rd graders over the years!”
Local learning academy Best in Class Education Centers has been working with local students to combat learning loss resulting from the pandemic. Part of their efforts to get students engaged in learning is a partnership with the Aerospace, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Texas A&M University to introduce high school students to STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math. Participants in the summer camp will gain an introduction to artificial intelligence and machine learning; coding using Python programming language; building AI products with trained eyes supervising their work; and technical reading and writing skills.
PASO ROBLES — For the last 27 years, the Paso Robles Rotary Club has been hosting its annual golf tournament (“Tee it up for OUR kids”) to benefit youth organizations in Paso Robles. The tournament brings approximately $30,000 per year, all of which is distributed to organizations that support Paso Robles kids before the next tournament.
As the Black River FFA strives to maintain its community relations, it is with great honor and pleasure that it cordially invite the Black River community and supporters to join the organization at the Black River FFA’s annual parent and member awards banquet celebration. The banquet is the highlight...
