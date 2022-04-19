ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Halen Celebration Tour Has Been In The Works For A Year, Satriani Says

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 1 day ago
Joe Satriani is up for the task of celebrating the entire Van Halen catalog on tour with Alex Van Halen behind him.

The legendary guitarist addressed the idea only after former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted revealed that he had been invited to participate himself before backing out last fall.

"I've been talking with Alex and Dave [Lee Roth] for about a year about doing something — a tour, something like that — that was going to be a true tribute to Eddie [ Van Halen ] and the Van Halen legacy," Satch told the Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen .

He added that he was surprised Newsted spoke publicly about the tour, given how all the parties involved were "sworn to secrecy." Furthermore, at this early stage, Satriani noted that any number of things could derail the whole thing.

While Newsted worried about the line between honoring Eddie and going out as a "money grab," Satriani described the project as a "labor of love" and a unique challenge for him to represent "all eras of Van Halen."

Alex Van Halen has yet to respond to the hubbub. Roth appeared to confirm in a statement to Van Halen News Desk that something was brewing, but his comment also suggested that he does not plan to perform .

"IN MY MIND 'VAN HALEN 4K,' IN THE AGE OF COVID IS GOING TO REQUIRE TWO OF US FOR EVERY POSITION," Roth wrote. "SATRIANI AND [Steve] LUKATHER , [Michael] ANTHONY AND NEWSTED, AL OR TOMMY LEE . PROBABLY THE ONLY ONE WHO COULD DO MY JOB TODAY WOULD BE PINK ."

Satriani seems intent on trying to make the tour happen. And if Alex is determined to move forward, it's got a good chance of coming to fruiting.

"It's very complicated, and all I can really say about it is that if it does happen, I know we'll make it the greatest thing ever for the fans, and we'll all celebrate together," Satriani said. "Not only the great Eddie Van Halen but the legacy that that band created, the amazing amount of music and the goodwill and good vibes they created as a band."

