Las Vegas, NV

Sinclair to Demo Enhancements to NextGen TV at 2022 NAB Show

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS—Sinclair Broadcast Group and its subsidiary, ONE Media 3.0, have announced they will be demonstrating key enhancements to the NextGen Broadcast standard (ATSC 3.0) at the 2022 NAB Show between April 23 and 27. The demos include Sinclair's Hybrid TV Broadcast App and HDR broadcasts using the...

www.tvtechnology.com

thefastmode.com

BT Sport Picks Synamedia’s VIVID Compression Encoding & Streaming Technology

Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, announced that its VIVID Compression platform, powered by AMD EPYC 7763 processors, was one of a range of partners to support UK broadcaster BT Sport’s 8K-UHD broadcast of the Saracens vs. Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership Rugby on March 26, 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Save $800 on this massive 85-inch Sony TV at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the discounts from retailers’ 4K TV deals. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which include offers for a wide range of brands. If you’re looking for Sony TV deals in particular, you might want to avail yourself of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Wi-Fi Router Channels 12, 13, and 14 Are Illegal in the USA. Here's Why.

Wi-Fi networks are everywhere around us. We are almost always connected to invisible data streams—whether in planes, coffee shops, malls, and our homes and offices. These data streams are called Wi-Fi Channels. And while most of them are perfectly legal to use, there are some you aren't allowed to connect to.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This deal drops the price of this LG OLED TV by $600 at Walmart

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s your chance to buy one for a much lower price than usual. While most of these TVs may still be beyond your budget even with retailers’ OLED TV deals and 4K TV deals, you can currently purchase the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV from Walmart TV deals at $600 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,197 from its original price of $1,797.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

T-Mobile partners with Disney, Red Bull, and more to drive 5G innovation

T-Mobile announced the new DevEdge developer platform with access to resources like open source projects and pre-certified modules, chipsets, and devices. T-Mobile is also expanding the ecosystem with the Tech Experience 5G Hub, T-Mobile Accelerator, and T-Mobile Ventures. T-Mobile is also working with partners Disney StudioLAB and Red Bull to...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Customers Rage as Smart Home Company Insteon Shuts Down Services Abruptly

Seems like smart-home technology company Insteon has become “Inste-off,” cutting off services on April 15 without notice. So, what caused to Insteon—a company whose most recent blog post is titled “We’re Keeping the Lights On”—to go dark so suddenly? Users reported on April 15, that the Insteon's services were down, despite its system status webpage still claiming on April 18 that all services were online. And many took their frustration to Twitter.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Save $100 on a 50-inch TV with this Vizio flash deal

If you think it’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup, the good news is that you don’t have to empty your savings account because you can take advantage of retailers’ TV deals. It’s a daunting task to browse through all the offers that you can find online though. If you don’t know where to start, you might want to begin your search for your next TV with Sam’s Club, which is currently selling the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV with a $99 discount, which brings its price down to a more affordable $299 from its original price of $398.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

Samsung's "The Frame" TV clearance: 2021 models are on sale at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung's top-rated 2021 model of "The Frame" TV is on sale now at Amazon. Prices are slashed and stock is...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

DirectStorage shows minor load-speed improvements in real-world PC demo

Microsoft's DirectStorage API promises to speed up game-load times, both on the Xbox Series X/S and on Windows PCs (where Microsoft recently exited its developer-preview phase). One of the first games to demonstrate the benefits of DirectStorage on the PC is Square Enix's Forspoken, which was shown off by Luminous Productions technical director Teppei Ono at GDC this week. As reported by The Verge, Ono said that, with a fast NVMe SSD and DirectStorage support, some scenes in Forspoken could load in as little as one second. That is certainly an improvement over the CD and DVD load times of yesteryear.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Smarthome firm and early HomeKit partner Insteon is dead, with no warning to customers

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Smart home hardware and software company Insteon appears to have abruptly gone out of business, shut down their servers, and isn't responding to users, leaving adopters without working home automation systems.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Look familiar? Blackmagic Design launches impressive ‘Cloud Store’ network storage solutions

During today’s DaVinci Resolve Cloud Update livestream, Blackmagic Design revealed brand new hardware products called Cloud Store. A DropBox-enabled high-performance network storage solution designed for film and TV productions, Cloud Store makes it easy for multiple editors to work on the same projects simultaneously. If Blackmagic’s Cloud Store design...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Save $90 Off Wireless 3-Camera Outdoor Home Security Kit

Investing in exterior security cameras can help you keep an eye on everything important. But good security cameras don't have to be prohibitively expensive, especially these days. Right now, Amazon is offering a $90 discount on a three-camera Blink Outdoor security bundle, bringing the total cost to just $160. Blink...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

MTN Nigeria Launches Nationwide VoLTE Call Service

MTN Nigeria has launched Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) call service, in line with its commitment to providing access to the best communications technology and improving overall customer experience. The service, also referred to as HD (high definition) calls, provides customers who own compatible devices with superior natural-sounding voice quality,...
AFRICA
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Fire TV, Roku, WebOS, and More: A Guide to Smart TV Platforms

Most people now use video streaming services instead of physical media to watch movies and TV shows. Others have ditched traditional broadcast, cable, and satellite TV providers for streaming live TV. Whether you subscribe to Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Netflix, you need to find a device that lets you access those services on your TV, or a TV that supports them natively.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Wyze Launches a $70 Fingerprint Deadbolt Lock

Wyze today launched a new deadbolt lock with fingerprint scanning and an attached keypad for $70. The Wyze Lock Bolt will include personalized codes, use history and automations via the Wyze app. This isn't Wyze's first connected lock: In 2020, Wyze released its first deadbolt lock for $122 -- though...
TECHNOLOGY

