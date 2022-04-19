ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Building designers create panels that resemble stone, brick or marble with a versatile lightweight concrete

By Laura Hampton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last few years, Jacksonville-based prefabricated concrete company Gate Precast has experimented with a versatile lightweight architectural concrete layer. Designers can create concrete panels that resemble natural materials such as stone, brick or marble, but they can also create one-of-a-kind building facades, such as the 45-story One South First building...

