Building designers create panels that resemble stone, brick or marble with a versatile lightweight concrete
In the last few years, Jacksonville-based prefabricated concrete company Gate Precast has experimented with a versatile lightweight architectural concrete layer. Designers can create concrete panels that resemble natural materials such as stone, brick or marble, but they can also create one-of-a-kind building facades, such as the 45-story One South First building...floridatrend.com
Comments / 0