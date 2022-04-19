ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

South Baker St. Reconstruction Put on Hold

winonaradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A plan to reconstruct South Baker St. from 5th St. to Gilmore Ave. has been pushed back to next year. The Winona City Council voted to reject all bids Monday night. City...

winonaradio.com

Comments / 0

