NYT bestselling author James Rollins

 1 day ago

William Morrow is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. The latest riveting, deeply imaginative thriller is the 16th in the Sigma Force series, told with Rollins’ trademark blend of cutting-edge science, historical mystery, and pulse-pounding action. About James:. James Rollins is...

Channel 3000

Q&A with New York Times Bestselling children’s picture book author Pat Zietlow Miller

Madison author Pat Zietlow Miller always wanted to write picture books. When she was just a 19-year-old college student, she sat down at her Electrolux typewriter and gave it a shot. This was before the internet — researching a path to publication wasn’t quite so easy. But she tracked down a publisher’s address in a book and shipped her manuscript off. When she got a form rejection back, she shrugged — that was that, she guessed.
Mental_Floss

11 Unsinkable Facts About 'Titanic' Survivor Molly Brown

Better known to history as “the unsinkable Molly Brown,” Margaret Tobin Brown is arguably one of the most famous survivors of the RMS Titanic. On that fateful voyage, she helped others into lifeboats before boarding Lifeboat No. 6 herself, then encouraged fellow passengers on it to search for other survivors.
The Guardian

‘I keep hope alive’: Tamara Tunie on playing Kamala Harris in political dystopia The 47th

Tamara Tunie is limbering up to play the vice-president of America in Mike Bartlett’s new political satire, The 47th. “I have great admiration for what she’s achieved,” says Tunie, in a back office at the Old Vic in London, emanating a big, easygoing exuberance that seems Californian in spirit, although she is a New Yorker. So how is she preparing for the role of Kamala Harris: observing her public persona to mimic her convincingly?
E! News

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

Watch: Remembering Marilyn Monroe 58 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Marilyn Monroe's storied life continues to be a source of fascination. Yet another documentary about the Some Like It Hot actress is set for release, and this project claims to resolve a mystery that even Marilyn sought answers to: the identity of her biological father. Born Norma Jeane Baker, the star grew up in and out of foster homes as her mother struggled to make ends meet.
NBC News

Cookbooks by Black, James Beard Award-nominated chefs and authors

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. At least 90,000 restaurants and bars have closed...
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
POPSUGAR

With "The Staircase," Odessa Young Hopes People Learn About the Real Kathleen Peterson

HBO Max is adapting Netflix's "The Staircase" documentary and turning it into a scripted TV series. The limited series — starring Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Parker Posey, and Odessa Young — explores the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson in 2001 and the subsequent confounding murder trial of her husband, Michael Peterson.
Hello Magazine

Anatomy of a Scandal: The one major change from the book

Netflix's gritty new courtroom drama, Anatomy of a Scandal, follows an MP on trial for sexually assaulting a political aide and stars Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery, Layer Cake's Sienna Miller and Homeland's Rupert Friend. The series, which landed on the streamer this weekend, is based on a novel by Sarah...
POPSUGAR

"Under the Banner of Heaven" Is a True Story, Sort Of

Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre in the new series "Under the Banner of Heaven" on FX and Hulu alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones as a murdered woman named Brenda Lafferty. Under the guidance of creator Dustin Lance Black, the miniseries delves into the events that led to Brenda's 1984 murder as Det. Pyre tries to figure out exactly what went down on that fateful day. It's a true crime story that already has people wondering how true it is. Here's what we know.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Genius’: Malcolm X Joins Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As Focus Of Season 4 Of Nat Geo/Disney+ Series

Click here to read the full article. At Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020, Nat Geo revealed that season four of its anthology series Genius would focus on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The series, which is moving to Disney+ for its fourth iteration, will also now be focused on Malcolm X. Genius: MLK/X will explore the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of the pair. While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent protest, Malcolm X argued forcefully for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, by their sides, King...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Bad Lieutenant': An All-Time Crime Masterpiece About Sin And Forgiveness

Even when held against the rest of Abel Ferrara’s scabrous, soul-scarring filmography, the moral crisis posed by Bad Lieutenant is an especially troubling one. Ferrara’s 1992 cult classic is arguably his most well-known and infamous film: among other things, it is the downward-spiraling tale of a predator (a dirty cop) patrolling a crumbling, tarnished, dog-eat-dog metropolis (early-90s N.Y.C.) as his own personal life falls into ruin around him. It is certainly not a film for the faint of heart, though that much should go without saying when one considers the shared reputation of the movie itself as well as its maker. Bad Lieutenant is also, it should be said, a film that is possessed by a single-minded and unwavering moral perspective.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Bel-Air and the Flawed Logic of ‘Black Excellence’

A pair of massive double doors swing open, and a teenage Will Smith (played by Jabari Banks) walks into his aunt and uncle’s palatial Bel-Air home, where a big-dollar cocktail-party fundraiser is taking place. The soulful hip-hop song “A Lot,” by 21 Savage, soundtracks the scene. “How much money you got? (A lot),” the lyrics recite, seemingly narrating Will’s awe as he clocks the material evidence of the Banks-family fortune. “Yo! I got some rich-ass relatives,” he says. This scene is from the first episode of Peacock’s Bel-Air, one of the most anticipated Black television shows of this year and a dramatic reboot of the ’90s sitcom staple The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
TV & VIDEOS

