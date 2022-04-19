NYT bestselling author James Rollins

Even when held against the rest of Abel Ferrara’s scabrous, soul-scarring filmography, the moral crisis posed by Bad Lieutenant is an especially troubling one. Ferrara’s 1992 cult classic is arguably his most well-known and infamous film: among other things, it is the downward-spiraling tale of a predator (a dirty cop) patrolling a crumbling, tarnished, dog-eat-dog metropolis (early-90s N.Y.C.) as his own personal life falls into ruin around him. It is certainly not a film for the faint of heart, though that much should go without saying when one considers the shared reputation of the movie itself as well as its maker. Bad Lieutenant is also, it should be said, a film that is possessed by a single-minded and unwavering moral perspective.

