Native Americans sang, beat drums and implored lawmakers and the governor to grant them full sovereignty as the legislative session drew rapidly to a close Wednesday.Two of the three bills dealing with tribal sovereignty were in jeopardy before being given new life when the Legislature agreed to extend the session by another day, allowing more time for review.“Never give up. It is worth every minute of effort to fight for what you believe are your inherent rights,” said Ernie Neptune, vice chief of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point.With tribal rights on the line, the Wabanaki Alliance and allies...

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO