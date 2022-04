PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will rescind the city’s indoor mask mandate just days after the order went back into effect, city health officials tell CBS3. The Board of Health voted to rescind the mandate. Further details will be announced Friday during a 10:30 a.m. briefing that will be streamed live on CBS News Philly. RESCINDED: After only four days, with confusion and scathing criticism for being the lone US city to require facial coverings, Philadelphia is again dropping its mask mandate. (1/2) @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 22, 2022 Health officials say the decision to rescind the order is due to decreasing hospitalizations...

