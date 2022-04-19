ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Topological phase singularities in atomically thin high-refractive-index materials

By Georgy Ermolaev
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtomically thin transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs) present a promising platform for numerous photonic applications due to excitonic spectral features, possibility to tune their constants by external gating, doping, or light, and mechanical stability. Utilization of such materials for sensing or optical modulation purposes would require a clever optical design, as by...

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

New Atomically Thin Material That Improves the Efficiency of Light-Based Tech: Solar Panels, Cameras, Biosensors

Cameras, solar panels, biosensors, and fiber optics are technologies that rely on photodetectors, or sensors that convert light into electricity. With the shrinking size of their component semiconductor chips, photodetectors are becoming more efficient and affordable. However, current materials and manufacturing methods are constraining miniaturization, forcing trade-offs between size and performance.
Nature.com

Drastic enhancement of magnetic critical temperature and amorphization in topological magnet EuSnP under pressure

High pressure is an effective tool to induce exotic quantum phenomena in magnetic topological insulators by controlling the interplay of magnetic order and topological state. This work presents a comprehensive high-pressure study of the crystal structure and magnetic ground state up to 62"‰GPa in an intrinsic topological magnet EuSn2P2. With a combination of high resolution X-ray diffraction, 151Eu synchrotron MÃ¶ssbauer spectroscopy, X-ray absorption spectroscopy, molecular orbital calculations, and electronic band structure calculations, it has been revealed that pressure drives EuSn2P2 from a rhombohedral crystal to an amorphous phase at 36"‰GPa accompanied by a fourfold enhancement of magnetic ordering temperature. In the pressure-induced amorphous phase, Eu ions take an intermediate valence state. The drastic enhancement of magnetic ordering temperature from 30"‰K at ambient pressure to 130"‰K at 41.2"‰GPa resulting from Ruderman"“Kittel"“Kasuya"“Yosida (RKKY) interactions likely attributes to the stronger Eu"“Sn interaction at high pressure. These rich results demonstrate that EuSn2P2 is an ideal platform to study the correlation of the enhanced RKKY interactions, disordered lattice, intermediate valence, and topological state.
Nature.com

High resolution 2D beam steerer made from cascaded 1D liquid crystal phase gratings

Optical beam steering (BS) has multiple applications in fields like target seeking and tracking, optical tweezers, billboard displays and many others. In this work, a two-dimensional beam deflector based on blaze gratings is presented. Phase-only 1D blaze gratings have been prepared using maskless Direct Laser Writing (DLW) resulting in high-resolution structures in indium-tin oxide (ITO) coated glass wafers. The device is composed of two identical 1D liquid crystal (LC) cells cascaded orthogonally back-to-back, with a resultant active area of 1.1"‰Ã—"‰1.1 mm2. The 1D cells have been prepared with 144 pixels each with a 7.5Â Âµm pitch. The total 288 pixels are driven by a custom made 12-bit Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) electronic driver, allowing for an arbitrarily high resolution. The system performance is documented, and the efficiency of the system has been tested. A maximum diagonal steering angle of"‰Â±"‰3.42Â° was achieved.
Nature.com

Phase-field simulations of vortex chirality manipulation in ferroelectric thin films

The ferroelectric chiral vortex domains are highly desirable for the application of data storage devices with low-energy consumption and high-density integration. However, the controllable switching of vortex chirality remains a challenge in the current ferroelectric community. Utilizing phase-field simulations, we investigate the vortex domain evolution and chirality formation in BiFeO3 thin films. By applying local surface charge or electric field, we demonstrate that the vorticity and the polarity can be manipulated by the initial bi-domain arrangement and the external field with different directions, respectively. By exchanging the domain arrangements, the opposite chirality can be obtained. Importantly, the topological vortex domain is retained after removing the external field. The vortex chirality can be switched reversibly with high reproducibility, which is beneficial to fatigue tolerance of the material in the operation. These results provide theoretical guidance for manipulating the vortex chirality in ferroelectric films.
Nature.com

How atoms of polycrystalline NbMoTaWV refractory high-entropy alloys rearrange during the melting process

The melting mechanism of single crystal and polycrystalline Nb20.6Mo21.7Ta15.6W21.1V21.0 refractory high entropy alloys (RHEAs) were investigated by the molecular dynamics (MD) simulation using the second-nearest neighbor modified embedded-atom method (2NN MEAM) potential. For the single crystal RHEA, the density profile displays an abrupt drop from 11.25 to 11.00Â g/cm3 at temperatures from 2910 to 2940Â K, indicating all atoms begin significant local structural rearrangement. For polycrystalline RHEAs, a two-stage melting process is found. In the first melting stage, the melting of the grain boundary (GB) regions firstly occurs at the pre-melting temperature, which is relatively lower than the corresponding system-melting point. At the pre-melting temperature, most GB atoms have enough kinetic energies to leave their equilibrium positions, and then gradually induce the rearrangement of grain atoms close to GB. In the second melting stage at the melting point, most grain atoms have enough kinetic energies to rearrange, resulting in the chemical short-ranged order changes of all pairs.
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
