Chemistry

Thermally boosted upconversion and downshifting luminescence in Sc(MoO):Yb/Er with two-dimensional negative thermal expansion

By Jinsheng Liao
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare earth (RE3+)-doped phosphors generally suffer from thermal quenching, in which their photoluminescence (PL) intensities decrease at high temperatures. Herein, we report a class of unique two-dimensional negative-thermal-expansion phosphor of Sc2(MoO4)3:Yb/Er. By virtue of the reduced distances between sensitizers and emitters as well as confined energy migration with increasing the temperature,...

Nature.com

Drastic enhancement of magnetic critical temperature and amorphization in topological magnet EuSnP under pressure

High pressure is an effective tool to induce exotic quantum phenomena in magnetic topological insulators by controlling the interplay of magnetic order and topological state. This work presents a comprehensive high-pressure study of the crystal structure and magnetic ground state up to 62"‰GPa in an intrinsic topological magnet EuSn2P2. With a combination of high resolution X-ray diffraction, 151Eu synchrotron MÃ¶ssbauer spectroscopy, X-ray absorption spectroscopy, molecular orbital calculations, and electronic band structure calculations, it has been revealed that pressure drives EuSn2P2 from a rhombohedral crystal to an amorphous phase at 36"‰GPa accompanied by a fourfold enhancement of magnetic ordering temperature. In the pressure-induced amorphous phase, Eu ions take an intermediate valence state. The drastic enhancement of magnetic ordering temperature from 30"‰K at ambient pressure to 130"‰K at 41.2"‰GPa resulting from Ruderman"“Kittel"“Kasuya"“Yosida (RKKY) interactions likely attributes to the stronger Eu"“Sn interaction at high pressure. These rich results demonstrate that EuSn2P2 is an ideal platform to study the correlation of the enhanced RKKY interactions, disordered lattice, intermediate valence, and topological state.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The ditches that accidentally boosted a thirsty region’s water supply

Human activity often damages or destroys natural resources. But a canal network in India and Pakistan shows that construction can sometimes provide benefits1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Toward azo-linked covalent organic frameworks by developing linkage chemistry via linker exchange

Exploring new linkage chemistry for covalent organic frameworks (COFs) provides a strong driving force to promote the development of this emerging class of crystalline porous organic materials. Herein we report a strategy to synthesize COFs with azo linkage, one of the most important functional unit in materials science but having not yet been exploited as a linkage of COFs. This strategy is developed on the basis of in situ linker exchange, by which imine-linked COFs are completely transformed into azo-linked COFs (Azo-COFs). Moreover, distinct properties of Azo-COFs from their corresponding imine-linked precursors are observed, indicating unique property of Azo-COFs. This strategy provides a useful approach to develop new linkage chemistry for COFs. It also has established a synthetic method for azo-linked COFs, which not only enriches the family of COFs but also offers a platform to explore properties and applications of this class of crystalline porous conjugated polymers.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Interaction- and defect-free van der Waals contacts between metals and two-dimensional semiconductors

High Schottky barrier heights at metal"“semiconductor junctions due to Fermi-level pinning can degrade the performance of electronic devices and increase their energy consumption. Van der Waals contacts between metals and two-dimensional semiconductors without Fermi-level pinning are theoretically possible, but have not been achieved due to the presence of interactions such as interface defects and orbital overlap. Here we show that interaction- and defect-free van der Waals contacts can be formed between a range of metals and two-dimensional semiconductors via a metal deposition process that uses a selenium buffer layer. Our contacts obey the Schottky"“Mott rule and have a Fermi-level pinning of "“0.91. A comparison between the van der Waals contacts and typical direct metal contacts reveals differences in interface gap distances, band bending and electrical characteristics. Using gold van der Waals contacts, we fabricate p-type tungsten diselenide field-effect transistors that exhibit stable operation with on/off ratio of 106, mobility of 155"‰cm2"‰(V"‰s)"“1, contact resistance of 1.25"‰kÎ©"‰Î¼m and Schottky barrier height of 60"‰meV.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Preparation of dual-cross network polymers by the knitting method and evaluation of their mechanical properties

Bulk copolymerization of alkyl acrylates and cyclodextrin (CD) host monomers produced a single movable cross-network (SC). The CD units acted as movable crosslinking points in the obtained SC elastomer. Introducing movable crosslinks into a poly(ethyl acrylate/butyl acrylate) copolymer resulted in good toughness (Gf) and stress dispersion. Here, to improve the Young's modulus (E) and Gf of movable cross-network elastomers, the bulk copolymerization of liquid alkyl acrylate monomer swelling in SC gave another type of movable cross-network elastomer with penetrating polymers (SCPs). Moreover, the bulk copolymerization of alkyl acrylate and the CD monomer in the presence of SC resulted in dual cross-network (DC) elastomers. The Gf of the DC elastomer with a suitable weight % (wt%) of the secondary movable cross-network polymer was higher than those of the SCP or SC elastomers. The combination of suitable hydrophobicity and glass transition of the secondary network was important for improving Gf. Small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) indicated that the DC elastomers exhibited heterogeneity at the nanoscale. The DC elastomers showed a significantly broader relaxation time distribution than the SC and SCP elastomers. Thus, the nanoscale heterogeneity and broader relaxation time distribution were important to increase Gf. This method to fabricate SCP and DC elastomers with penetrating polymers would be applicable to improve the Gf of conventional polymeric materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High-entropy induced a glass-to-glass transition in a metallic glass

Glass-to-glass transitions are useful for us to understand the glass nature, but it remains difficult to tune the metallic glass into significantly different glass states. Here, we have demonstrated that the high-entropy can enhance the degree of disorder in an equiatomic high-entropy metallic glass NbNiZrTiCo and elevate it to a high-energy glass state. An unusual glass-to-glass phase transition is discovered during heating with an enormous heat release even larger than that of the following crystallization at higher temperatures. Dramatic atomic rearrangement with a short- and medium-range ordering is revealed by in-situ synchrotron X-ray diffraction analyses. This glass-to-glass transition leads to a significant improvement in the modulus, hardness, and thermal stability, all of which could promote their applications. Based on the proposed high-entropy effect, two high-entropy metallic glasses are developed and they show similar glass-to-glass transitions. These findings uncover a high-entropy effect in metallic glasses and create a pathway for tuning the glass states and properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Robust dual topological insulator phase in NaZnBi

Topological insulators are characterized by \({\Bbb Z}_2\) indices, and their metallic surface states are protected by time-reversal symmetry. In topological crystalline insulators, on the other hand, crystal symmetry plays a key role in protecting surface states. Therefore, perturbation breaking time-reversal or crystal symmetry induces a phase transition to a conventional band insulator. In dual topological insulators (DTIs), in which time-reversal and crystal symmetries coexist, the topological character is more robust against perturbation. Here, we propose that NaZnBi is a new DTI with \({\Bbb Z}_2\) invariants \((\nu _0;\nu _1\nu _2\nu _3) = (1;000)\) and odd mirror Chern numbers Â±1. We find that the characteristic Dirac cone is preserved even if either time-reversal or mirror symmetry is broken, verifying the robustness of the DTI phase. Given that gapless surface states can be experimentally observable even under perturbations that break any lattice symmetry or time-reversal, NaZnBi can be a good candidate material for future device applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transport evidence for decoupled nematic and magnetic criticality in iron chalcogenides

Electronic nematicity in correlated metals often occurs alongside another instability such as magnetism. The question thus remains whether nematicity alone can drive unconventional superconductivity or anomalous (quantum critical) transport in such systems. In FeSe, nematicity emerges in isolation, providing a unique opportunity to address this question. Studies to date, however, have proved inconclusive; while signatures of nematic criticality are observed upon sulfur substitution, they appear to be quenched by the emergent magnetism under the application of pressure. Here, we study the temperature and pressure dependence of the low-temperature resistivity of FeSe1-xSx crystals at x values beyond the nematic quantum critical point. Two distinct components to the resistivity are revealed; one that is suppressed with increasing pressure and one that grows upon approaching the magnetic state at higher pressures. These findings hint that nematic and magnetic critical fluctuations in FeSe1-xSx are completely decoupled, in marked contrast to other Fe-based superconductors.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Bifunctional zeolites-silver catalyst enabled tandem oxidation of formaldehyde at low temperatures

Bifunctional catalysts with tandem processes have achieved great success in a wide range of important catalytic processes, however, this concept has hardly been applied in the elimination of volatile organic compounds. Herein, we designed a tandem bifunctional Zeolites-Silver catalyst that enormously boosted formaldehyde oxidation at low temperatures, and formaldehyde conversion increased by 50 times (100% versus 2%) at 70"‰Â°C compared to that of monofunctional supported silver catalyst. This is enabled by designing a bifunctional catalyst composed of acidic ZSM-5 zeolite and silver component, which provides two types of active sites with complementary functions. Detached acidic ZSM-5 activates formaldehyde to generate gaseous intermediates of methyl formate, which is more easily oxidized by subsequent silver component. We anticipate that the findings here will open up a new avenue for the development of formaldehyde oxidation technologies, and also provide guidance for designing efficient catalysts in a series of oxidation reactions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Surface restructuring of a perovskite-type air electrode for reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells

Reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells (R-PCECs) are ideally suited for efficient energy storage and conversion; however, one of the limiting factors to high performance is the poor stability and insufficient electrocatalytic activity for oxygen reduction and evolution of the air electrode exposed to the high concentration of steam. Here we report our findings in enhancing the electrochemical activity and durability of a perovskite-type air electrode, Ba0.9Co0.7Fe0.2Nb0.1O3-Î´ (BCFN), via a water-promoted surface restructuring process. Under properly-controlled operating conditions, the BCFN electrode is naturally restructured to an Nb-rich BCFN electrode covered with Nb-deficient BCFN nanoparticles. When used as the air electrode for a fuel-electrode-supported R-PCEC, good performances are demonstrated at 650"‰Â°C, achieving a peak power density of 1.70"‰W"‰cmâˆ’2 in the fuel cell mode and a current density of 2.8"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at 1.3"‰V in the electrolysis mode while maintaining reasonable Faradaic efficiencies and promising durability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Exploring dopant effects in stannic oxide nanoparticles for CO electro-reduction to formate

The electrosynthesis of formate from CO2 can mitigate environmental issues while providing an economically valuable product. Although stannic oxide is a good catalytic material for formate production, a metallic phase is formed under high reduction overpotentials, reducing its activity. Here, using a fluorine-doped tin oxide catalyst, a high Faradaic efficiency for formate (95% at 100"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) and a maximum partial current density of 330"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 (at 400"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) is achieved for the electroreduction of CO2. Furthermore, the formate selectivity (â‰ˆ90%) is nearly constant over 7 days of operation at a current density of 100"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2. In-situ/operando spectroscopies reveal that the fluorine dopant plays a critical role in maintaining the high oxidation state of Sn, leading to enhanced durability at high current densities. First-principle calculation also suggests that the fluorine-doped tin oxide surface could provide a thermodynamically stable environment to form HCOO* intermediate than tin oxide surface. These findings suggest a simple and efficient approach for designing active and durable electrocatalysts for the electrosynthesis of formate from CO2.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Single-crystalline TiO nanoparticles for stable and efficient perovskite modules

Despite the remarkable progress in power conversion efficiency of perovskite solar cells, going from individual small-size devices into large-area modules while preserving their commercial competitiveness compared with other thin-film solar cells remains a challenge. Major obstacles include reduction of both the resistive losses and intrinsic defects in the electron transport layers and the reliable fabrication of high-quality large-area perovskite films. Here we report a facile solvothermal method to synthesize single-crystalline TiO2 rhombohedral nanoparticles with exposed (001) facets. Owing to their low lattice mismatch and high affinity with the perovskite absorber, their high electron mobility and their lower density of defects, single-crystalline TiO2 nanoparticle-based small-size devices achieve an efficiency of 24.05% and a fill factor of 84.7%. The devices maintain about 90% of their initial performance after continuous operation for 1,400"‰h. We have fabricated large-area modules and obtained a certified efficiency of 22.72% with an active area of nearly 24"‰cm2, which represents the highest-efficiency modules with the lowest loss in efficiency when scaling up.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Fully exposed palladium cluster catalysts enable hydrogen production from nitrogen heterocycles

The size of supported metal species is known to have a profound influence on their catalytic activity. However, this structure sensitivity remains ambiguous for metals at the atomic scale due to the lack of single-atom sensitive and statistically significant quantification methods. Here we overcome this difficulty to quantify the catalytic contribution of various surface palladium species, ranging from single atoms to sub-nanometre clusters and nanoparticles, in the dehydrogenation of dodecahydro-N-ethylcarbazole, a reaction of importance for H2 transportation and utilization. We show that the optimal site is a fully exposed palladium cluster with an average Pd"“Pd coordination number of âˆ¼4.4, favouring both the activation of reactants and desorption of products, whereas palladium single atoms are almost inactive. Our study highlights that for certain catalytic reactions, the construction of fully exposed metal clusters without the presence of spectators (that is, palladium single atoms in this work) could help to maximize the reactivity and the atomic efficiency of noble metals.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Predicting the lattice thermal conductivity of alloyed compounds from the perspective of configurational entropy

Accurate evaluation of lattice thermal conductivity is usually a tough task from the theoretical side, especially for alloyed systems with fractional stoichiometry. Using the tetradymite family as a prototypical class of examples, we propose a reliable approach for rapid prediction on the lattice thermal conductivity at arbitrary composition by utilizing the concept of configurational entropy. Instead of performing time-consuming first-principles calculations, the lattice thermal conductivities of any alloyed tetradymites can be readily obtained from a few samples with integer stoichiometry. The strong predictive power is demonstrated by good agreement between our results and those reported experimentally. In principle, such an effective method can be applicable to any other material families, which is very beneficial for high-throughput design of systems with desired thermal conductivity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Vertical matrix perovskite X-ray detector for effective multi-energy discrimination

Multi-energy X-ray detection is sought after for a wide range of applications including medical imaging, security checking and industrial flaw inspection. Perovskite X-ray detectors are superior in terms of high sensitivity and low detection limit, which lays a foundation for multi-energy discrimination. However, the extended capability of the perovskite detector for multi-energy X-ray detection is challenging and has never been reported. Herein we report the design of vertical matrix perovskite X-ray detectors for multi-energy detection, based on the attenuation behavior of X-ray within the detector and machine learning algorithm. This platform is independent of the complex X-ray source components that constrain the energy discrimination capability. We show that the incident X-ray spectra could be accurately reconstructed from the conversion matrix and measured photocurrent response. Moreover, the detector could produce a set of images containing the density-graded information under single exposure, and locate the concealed position for all low-, medium- and high-density substances. Our findings suggest a new generation of X-ray detectors with features of multi-energy discrimination, density differentiation, and contrast-enhanced imaging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generic self-stabilization mechanism for biomolecular adhesions under load

Mechanical loading generally weakens adhesive structures and eventually leads to their rupture. However, biological systems can adapt to loads by strengthening adhesions, which is essential for maintaining the integrity of tissue and whole organisms. Inspired by cellular focal adhesions, we suggest here a generic, molecular mechanism that allows adhesion systems to harness applied loads for self-stabilization through adhesion growth. The mechanism is based on conformation changes of adhesion molecules that are dynamically exchanged with a reservoir. Tangential loading drives the occupation of some states out of equilibrium, which, for thermodynamic reasons, leads to association of further molecules with the cluster. Self-stabilization robustly increases adhesion lifetimes in broad parameter ranges. Unlike for catch-bonds, bond rupture rates can increase monotonically with force. The self-stabilization principle can be realized in many ways in complex adhesion-state networks; we show how it naturally occurs in cellular adhesions involving the adaptor proteins talin and vinculin.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effects of nanosized water droplet generation on number concentration measurement of virus aerosols when using an airblast atomizer

Development of efficient virus aerosol monitoring and removal devices requires aerosolization of the test virus using atomizers. The number concentration and size measurements of aerosolized virus particles are required to evaluate the performance of the devices. Although diffusion dryers can remove water droplets generated using atomizers, they often fail to remove them entirely from the air stream. Consequently, particle measurement devices, such as scanning mobility particle sizer (SMPS), can falsely identify the remaining nanosized water droplets as virus aerosol particles. This in turn affects the accuracy of the evaluation of devices for sampling or removing virus aerosol particles. In this study, a plaque-forming assay combined with SMPS measurement was used to evaluate sufficient drying conditions. We proposed an empirical equation to determine the total number concentration of aerosolized particles measured using the SMPS as a function of the carrier air flow rate and residence time of the particles in the diffusion dryers. The difference in the total number concentration of particles under sufficient and insufficient diffusion drying conditions was presented as a percentage of error.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of small-molecule activators of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) and their preclinical neuroprotective activity

The decline of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) occurs in a variety of human pathologies including neurodegeneration. NAD-boosting agents can provide neuroprotective benefits. Here, we report the discovery and development of a class of potent activators (NATs) of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT), the rate-limiting enzyme in the NAD salvage pathway. We obtained the crystal structure of NAMPT in complex with the NAT, which defined the allosteric action of NAT near the enzyme active site. The optimization of NAT further revealed the critical role of K189 residue in boosting NAMPT activity. NATs effectively increased intracellular levels of NAD and induced subsequent metabolic and transcriptional reprogramming. Importantly, NATs exhibited strong neuroprotective efficacy in a mouse model of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) without any overt toxicity. These findings demonstrate the potential of NATs in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases or conditions associated with NAD level decline.
SCIENCE

