ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann Looking To Establish Himself As Reliable Rotation Arm

By Todd Karpovich
pressboxonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Zimmermann walked out to the mound at Camden Yards the night before the Orioles’ home opener and soaked in his surroundings. He took a moment to imagine the festive atmosphere and realized he had to keep his emotions in check while he was on the mound the next...

pressboxonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox-Blue Jays game with apparent injury

Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cavan Biggio starting at first base for Blue Jays on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Biggio will operate first after the Blue Jays announced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as Wednesday's designated hitter and Zack Collins was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week two minor league review

Minor League Baseball entered a new era this week, with the strict enforcement of a pitch clock. While the pitch clock has existed for several years in the minor leagues, umpires are now regularly calling automatic balls and strikes against offending players, leading to dramatically shorter games across the minors. With that backdrop, the Yankees system had a mixed week, with just Double-A Somerset and Low-A Tampa winning their weekly series.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren O'day
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Carter Capps
Yardbarker

Off Day Notes: Multiple unvaccinated Red Sox will miss trip to Toronto, the Yankees’ struggles with the Orioles, and more!

The Blue Jays have a day off today, so let’s take a look around the American League. The big story today is that the Boston Red Sox have multiple unvaccinated players who won’t be able to join the team as they travel to Toronto next week. As of right now, the only one we know about is pitcher Tanner Houck, who would have been lined up to start next Tuesday for the Red Sox in Toronto.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy