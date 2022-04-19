Fast encirclement of an exceptional point for highly efficient and compact chiral mode converters

Writing, erasing and computing are three fundamental operations required by any working electronic device. Magnetic skyrmions could be essential bits in promising in emerging topological spintronic devices. In particular, skyrmions in chiral magnets have outstanding properties like compact texture, uniform size, and high mobility. However, creating, deleting, and driving isolated skyrmions, as prototypes of aforementioned basic operations, have been a grand challenge in chiral magnets ever since the discovery of skyrmions, and achieving all these three operations in a single device is even more challenging. Here, by engineering chiral magnet Co8Zn10Mn2 into the customized micro-devices for in-situ Lorentz transmission electron microscopy observations, we implement these three operations of skyrmions using nanosecond current pulses with a low current density of about 1010 AÂ·mâˆ’2 at room temperature. A notched structure can create or delete magnetic skyrmions depending on the direction and magnitude of current pulses. We further show that the magnetic skyrmions can be deterministically shifted step-by-step by current pulses, allowing the establishment of the universal current-velocity relationship. These experimental results have immediate significance towards the skyrmion-based memory or logic devices.

