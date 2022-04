An estimated 175 abandoned derelict cars and trucks will be removed from unencumbered state land in Kanaio over the next three weeks. On Wednesday morning, two flatbed tow trucks hauled seven vehicles that had been towed to the paved highway several miles beyond Ulupalakua Ranch, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Tow operators will make the trip from Kanaio dozens of times until all of the vehicles are removed and transported to a salvage yard.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO