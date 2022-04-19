ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center Extends Operating Hours

 3 days ago

NORFOLK, VA – Beginning April 19, the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will have extended hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., by appointment. Walk-ins are still welcome on Saturdays and Sundays, noon - 4:30 p.m. Fridays are also by appointment, 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The shelter is located at 5585 Sabre Road.

Thinking about adopting a pet? Dog and cat adoptions are now available for only $50. The shelter is also looking for foster families to temporarily house pets waiting for adoption. All medical and food costs for animals in foster are covered by NACC. View available animals at NACC Dogs in Need of Foster.

Volunteers are always welcome. You can volunteer to help our staff give these animals the best care available. Email VolunteerNACC@norfolk.gov to volunteer.

Not ready or can’t adopt right now but still want to help local pets in need? You can donate towels and blankets for keeping kitties warm and comfy in the cat condos, or wet or dry food to help stock the pet pantry.

Visit www.norfolk.gov/nacc or call (757) 441-5505 for more information.

Below is a complete list of adoption hours:

Adoption Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 2:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Appointment only

Wednesday: 2:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Appointment only

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Appointment only

Saturday & Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Walks in welcome

