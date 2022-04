Following the National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia, there was one of the most memorable off-seasons in recent college football memory. Over the previous few months, many big-name head coaches and star players across the country changed teams, completely altering the landscape across the sport. Now, with spring ball in the rearview mirror and all focus ahead on the 2022 season, ESPN has updated its way-too-early top 25 rankings for next year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO