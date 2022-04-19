ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Study links heavy alcohol use to hundreds of millions of missed workdays a year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis — Employees with severe alcohol use disorder miss more than twice as many workdays because of illness, injury or simply skipping work, researchers from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine say. The researchers reviewed 2015-2019 data from the National Survey on Drug Use...

sciencealert.com

Not All Kinds of Alcohol Are Equally Bad For Body Fat, Study Suggests

Drinking beer and spirits is linked to elevated levels of visceral fat – the harmful type of fat that is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and other health complications – whereas drinking wine shows no such association with levels of this harmful fat and may even be protective against it, depending on the type of wine consumed.
MedicalXpress

Risky driving behaviors increase as common sleep disorder worsens

People with sleep apnea wake up tired in the morning, no matter how many hours they actually sleep. The condition causes them to briefly stop and restart breathing dozens or even hundreds of times a night. Even though such breathing interruptions often don't awaken those with apnea, they prevent them from sinking into deep, refreshing sleep.
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Trying to cut back on alcohol? Here's what works

With everything going on over the past couple of years, many people have changed their drinking habits. We’ve seen an increased demand for support, suggesting more people are trying to cut back or quit. There are so many options for cutting back or quitting alcohol it’s hard to know what will be most effective. Read more: Australians are embracing 'mindful drinking' — and the alcohol industry is also getting sober curious What works depends on how much you drink Most people...
DRINKS
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Two Bad Habits That Are Slowly Clogging Your Arteries Over Time, According To A Cardiologist

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States? Heart disease is a term used to refer to multiple heart conditions. The most common one is Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), which is a disease that involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries. When the arteries are blocked, it affects the ability of the blood to effectively pump from the heart to the rest of the body. CAD symptoms can range from things like shortness of breath to heart attack, so taking preventative measures ahead of time to reduce your risk is key. We asked Dr. Jahandar R. Saleh, a Nuclear & Interventional Cardiologist and Chief of Staff at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital & Medical Center, what bad habit you could be doing everyday that could raise your risk of clogged arteries, and how to lead a lifestyle that keeps your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pocono Record

Alcohol tolerance gets worse as you get older. | Something to Think About

Sláinte! The greeting that was celebrated often on St. Patrick’s Day. The word is the basic form in Irish. Variations of this toast include sláinte mhaith "good health" in Irish. In Irish, the response to sláinte is sláinte agatsa, which translates "to your health as well" Now that the day that puts beer and Irish whiskey into the spotlight has passed, I suspect it’s ok to look at the study of “Why Age and Alcohol Don’t Mix.”
DRINKS
TODAY.com

Drinking coffee is healthy, even if you have heart disease, studies find

There’s new evidence showing coffee offers health benefits, with two to three cups a day associated with a longer life, and a lower risk of heart disease and heart rhythm problems. Those benefits applied to both people with and without cardiovascular disease, according to three studies to be presented...
DRINKS
Lima News

Caffeine’s effects on blood sugar and blood pressure

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I love to drink coffee. I often have multiple cups a day. Recently, I was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure. My doctor advised that I may want to cut back on my beverage of choice, as it is not good for my blood sugar or blood pressure. Can you provide some insight, as I thought coffee was good for my health?
HEALTH
Albany Herald

Why does coffee make you poop? Experts explain

For some people, coffee jump-starts their bowel movements in addition to their energy. Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't a lot of research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom within minutes of consuming it. "In some cases, as with coffee and bowel movements, there likely just...
FOOD & DRINKS
Government Technology

Will a Major Earthquake Hit St. Louis and the Metro-East?

(TNS) - Do you have a question about U.S. history, popular culture, celebrities, trivia, other topics you are curious about in this wondrous world of ours? Please send your questions to newsroom@bnd.com and we'll try to find the answers. Here's today's topic:. Were you awakened by the 2008 earthquake centered...
ILLINOIS STATE

