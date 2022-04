Coming into Minnesota, Mike Zimmer was known as one of the foremost defensive minds in the NFL. Since being fired, though, no one has hired him. It’s easy to forget that many believed Zim was precisely what the Vikings franchise needed in the early days. His Bengals had just allowed an average of 19.1 points per game, 5th-best in the NFL. Cincinnati also finished 5th in yards allowed on the ground, holding opponents to an average of 96.5 yards per game.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO