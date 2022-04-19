ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nicolas Cage’s Wife Covers Baby Bump In Flowy Dress As They Hold Hands On Red Carpet

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvuW1_0fDeuGit00
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutt

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata held hands as they arrived for a screening of the 58-year-old actor’s new movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Monday April 18. Riko, 27, looked beautiful as she kept her baby bump covered in a flowing black dress, alongside her husband at the special showing in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TFHC_0fDeuGit00
Nic held hands with Riko as they wore black outfits. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

The black dress kept the baby bump hidden, as Nicolas and Riko posed for photos. Both the actor and his wife’s outfits were very simple. Other than the flowing dress, Riko sported a pair of black heels and wore red lipstick for the occasion. The National Treasure actor sported a black suit with a white shirt. Nicolas held her hand tight while they stood for photos on the red carpet.

Nic and Riko announced that she’s pregnant in January, and since the announcement, she’s naturally been his go-to date for a number of events. The pair got married in a Las Vegas ceremony in February 2021. The baby will be Nic’s third. He has two sons Weston, 31, with his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, as well as Kal-El, 16, with his ex-wife Alice Kim.

Riko is Nic’s fifth wife. His ex-wives include Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice, and Erika Koike. The actor has reflected on his past, and he’s sure that Riko is the last woman that he’ll wed. “I’m really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time,” he told The Los Angeles Times in a January interview. He also explained his “romantic” tendencies in a March interview with GQ. “It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me. I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it,” he told the magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Flatters Her Baby Bump in Pink Sequined Dress & Bejeweled Sandals on Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Nicky Hilton is talking Oscars red carpet fashion tonight on ABC’s pre-show and she made sure to dress the part for the glamorous occasion. Hilton opted for a light pink sequin-covered V-neck gown featuring long, feather-embellished cape sleeves from Jenny Packham’s fall ’21 collection. The spring-ready look by one of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers gave just a glimpse of her high-heels, which appeared to be a sandal style adorned with sparkling rhinestones. Tonight, the French Sole collaborator, who is currently pregnant with her third child, is will be discussing Oscars design trends with Roshumba Williams...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Page Six

Megan Fox dodges Machine Gun Kelly PDA in tense red carpet video

Her “Night Teeth” came out. Megan Fox looked like she was in no mood for Machine Gun Kelly’s attempt at PDA as she prepared to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards Sunday. In footage shared by Footwear News on Instagram, the “Transformers” star looks irritated as her fiancé stands behind her and wraps his arms around her. In response, Fox sidesteps and glares at him. Even more awkward about the whole interaction is that the “Bloody Valentine” rocker laughs at his bride-to-be’s snub. Fans were quick to point out how obvious it was that Fox wanted “nothing” to do...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Erika Koike
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Christina Fulton
Person
Alice Kim
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Red Carpet#National Treasure#The Los Angeles Times
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Natalia, 19, A 'Golden Goddess' In Loving Oscar's Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant was the proudest mama in the world when her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant arrived in style at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.  On March 29, Vanessa posted a picture of her eldest with the touching caption, “That’s my baby!!! 😘❤️🥰 @nataliabryant 🏆❤️Golden Goddess ❤️ 🏆.” You can see the beautiful photo HERE. In the photo, we see Natalia truly look like a goddess as she rocks a unique Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party on March 27, 2022. Natalia’s show-stopping dress from Gucci has a silk black halter top and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
16K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy