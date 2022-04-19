ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIU School of Music presents two spring chamber music concerts on April 23 and May 1

By Kamaria Harmon
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Music will present two spring chamber music concerts on April 23 and May 1. The Fermi String Quartet from Chicago will perform music by Crusell, Dvorak and Gardel April 23 at Old Baptist Foundation Recital Hall; the program is free and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Concerts#Concert#Chamber Music Society#Siu School Of Music#The Fermi Quartet#Oboe And Strings
