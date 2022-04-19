ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Electric vehicles available to test drive for Earth Day

Maui News
 3 days ago

Electric cars will be available to test drive and experts will be on hand to answer questions during a free event hosted by the Maui Nui EV Association on Friday. Set for 3 to 6 p.m. at the University of Hawaii Maui College, “Test Drive Electric” is part of a larger...

