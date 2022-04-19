Electric vehicles available to test drive for Earth Day

When it comes to automotive entities that are at the top of their game, few can boast the success that Hyundai can. Of course, to continue its phenomenal growth, a company needs to reinvest in new technologies, which Hyundai has been doing with robotics and, more recently, synthetic fuels. Naturally, electric vehicles like the Ioniq 5 are a big part of the brand's continued and projected success, and while these EVs can make certain traditional features obsolete, Hyundai's newest invention is something that will benefit any kind of driver in any kind of car. Thanks to new patent filings uncovered by CarBuzz, we now know that Hyundai is making great strides in how safe stationary cars are.
Comments / 0