3 Sailors from USS George Washington found dead in less than one week

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Three Sailors from the USS George Washington aircraft carrier were found dead in less than one week.

According to a report from CNN , the Navy said the three sailors' deaths are being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities.

One Sailor was found unresponsive onboard the carrier last Friday, while two other Sailors were found at off-base locations on April 9 and 10, CNN reports. The Navy identified the Sailor found dead on April 9 as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp and the Sailor found dead on April 10 as Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman.

“It is with a heavy heart we can confirm that a USS George Washington (CVN-73) Sailor was found unresponsive on board the ship on April 15. The Sailor was treated by the medical team on board before being transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where the Service member passed away. The incident is under investigation and the command continues to cooperate with NCIS," the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy did not release the identity of the Sailor found unresponsive onboard last Friday.

A Navy spokeswoman tells CNN that despite these incidents remaining under investigation, there is no suggested correlation between the tragic events.

The cause of death for any of the sailors was not provided. CNN reports that a Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team, which provides short-term mental health support after a traumatic event, is on board.

The USS George Washington is a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in Newport News. It has been in the city since August 2017.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates of our Sailors,” the Navy said.

