The association between hypomagnesemia and poor glycaemic control in type 1 diabetes is limited to insulin resistant individuals

By Lynette J. Oost
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a cohort of adults with type 1 diabetes, we examined the prevalence of hypomagnesemia and the correlation of serum magnesium levels with metabolic determinants, such as glycaemic control (as HbA1c), inflammatory markers and circulating cytokines. Furthermore, we assessed if a surrogate for insulin resistance is essential for the possible association...

