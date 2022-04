The Covid-19 rules are changing faster than they can write 'em, some would say for the better. In the past 48 hours, a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration's mask mandates for travel, which were due to be extended into mid-May. With the swiftness of the news, the TSA announced that they will no longer enforce any mandates, yet some local restrictions may still be in play depending on where you travel.

