GaN-based mini-LED matrix applied to multi-functional forward lighting

By Quang-Khoi Nguyen
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this paper, we propose and demonstrate to use of a single reflector with 68 segments to project vehicle low beam and high beam with the use of a GaN-based mini-LED matrix, which is a 5"‰Ã—"‰6 LED die array. The design of the reflector is based on light field technology in...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
InsideHook

Genesis Wows, Chrysler Captivates and Jeep Goes Big at the New York Auto Show

It’s been three years since the New York International Auto Show took place, but it’s not for lack of trying. In 2020, show organizers postponed the traditionally springtime event to August. However, the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing, and the auto show was outright canceled in May. At the time, the Javits Convention Center, the event’s homebase, was converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
