Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will address citizens in the Fulton area on Thursday, March 31st at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Itawamba County Courthouse located at 201 West Main Street in Fulton. The purpose of this meeting with Commissioner Presley is to discuss public utility service, high-speed internet service, cellular phone service, among other issues.

FULTON, MS ・ 29 DAYS AGO