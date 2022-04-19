ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Finch Slashes 20% of Headcount to Hone in on C.Diff, Autism

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a strategic view of its pipeline last month, microbiome company Finch Therapeutics has slashed its headcount by 20% in order to free funds to focus its resources on the development of its programs in recurrent C. difficile infection and autism spectrum disorder, programs wholly-owned by the company. Finch...

www.biospace.com

scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Revance Receives FDA Acceptance of BLA Resubmission for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for Glabellar Lines

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmission for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

The COVID-19 Pandemic will End, with Implications for Biopharma

The COVID-19 pandemic will end one day and, when it does, some biopharma companies will need to revert to a more normal way of working with others. In particular, they must again adhere to the antitrust regulations that often were waived in the effort to speed the emergency use authorizations for vaccines, therapies and protective equipment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

AlloVir Snags Coveted RMAT Designation For T Cell Therapy

AlloVir, a late clinical-stage allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company, announced Wednesday that it has received an FDA RMAT designation for its T cell therapy posoleucel. Standard and complete approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a new drug or medical device can take years. Sometimes, if a product shows clinical promise and can treat a serious disease with high unmet needs, there are other avenues that companies can take with the FDA. Some common routes are the Breakthrough Therapy designation, the Breakthrough Device designation, Fast Track designation and the Orphan Drug designation.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Orion Honing in on Cancer and Pain in Shift Away From Neuro

Orion President and CEO Timo Lappalainen/Courtesy Talouselämä. Finland’s Orion Corporation announced that it is shifting the focus of its R&D programs, with plans to invest in new proprietary drugs in oncology and pain. In that regard, it is shifting away from efforts on rare and neurodegenerative diseases. As part of this restructuring, it expects to cut up to 37 jobs.
CANCER
biospace.com

Moderna Speeds Toward EUA in Youngest Kids but FDA May Wait

Moderna is poised to seek the regulatory authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in children between six months and 5 years. On Wednesday, a company spokesperson told Reuters that the Boston-based company intends to seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for that age group. The company plans to seek approval based on data that was conducted during the viral sure caused by the Omicron variant. Data from those pediatric studies showed that Moderna’s vaccine generated 38% efficacy in preventing infections in children ages 2 to 5 and 44% effective in children ages 6 months to 2 years old.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Anemia Treatment Market is Set to Experience a Significant Growth Of 6.9% CAGR From 2022 To 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, According to a study of Future Market Insights (FMI), anemia treatment market will surpass US$ 10.0 Bn in 2022. More than 70% of the anemia treatment is sought for normocytic anemia, followed by microcytic anemia. Most of the demand for anemia treatment is driven by the condition as a result of one or more chronic diseases, according to a new research study by Future Market Insights.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

CD19 Therapeutics Market: Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly in the next few years

Albany NY, United States: The human immune system is composed of various types of specialized molecules and cells, which are involved in complicated interactions and activities to assist immune response. Immunotherapies use body’s innate potential to precisely target a specific molecular antigen and produce an efficient immune response against cells that show disease symptoms. CD 19 acts on follicular dendritic cells and B-lineage cells. It plays an important role in autoimmune diseases and B cell malignancies. Hence, it is a potential target for a number of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). For years, chemotherapy has been popularly acknowledged as one of the principle anti-tumor therapies to get rid of proliferative tumor cells. Anti-CD19 mAbs are being developed to treat CD19 autoimmune diseases and lymphomas. It is one of the most novel research areas in the field of drug discovery in the pharma industry. Several of the anti-CD19 techniques are presently being tested in clinical trials.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Vision improvement is long-lasting with treatment for blinding blood vessel condition

New research shows that a treatment for retinal vein occlusion yields long-lasting vision gains, with visual acuity remaining significantly above baseline at five years. However, many patients require ongoing treatment. Retinal vein occlusion is one of the most common blinding conditions in the United States; without treatment, central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), the most severe type of retinal vein occlusion often leads to significant and permanent vision loss. A report on five-year outcomes of the Study of Comparative Treatments for Retinal Vein Occlusion 2 (SCORE2), was published April 21 in American Journal of Ophthalmology. SCORE2 was funded in part by the National Eye Institute (NEI), a part of the National Institutes of Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

The Relationship Between ADHD and Social Anxiety

Navigating social situations can be extra challenging for people with ADHD. In some cases, this can lead to social anxiety. There are three main symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD): impulsivity, inattention, and hyperactivity. Each of these symptoms can impact how you communicate and socialize. In some cases, ADHD...
MENTAL HEALTH
biospace.com

Infusion Pumps Market: North America to Lead Market Expansion

Albany NY, United States: The demand within the global market for infusion pumps has been rising on account of advancements in the domain of healthcare over the past decade, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market players operating in the global market for infusion pumps have been focusing on tying up with health centers and hospitals in order to expand their market share.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Generic Oncology Drugs Market Is Projected to Reach a Market Value of US$ 34.8 Billion By 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Generic oncology drugs, being able to detect and treat tumors, are utilized extensively in the healthcare industry for treating cancer. Notable enhancements in the technology with the blend of information is expected to accelerate the pace of growth for the generic oncology drugs market and the cost pertaining to the treatment of cancer. Advanced technologies such as real-world data, mobile apps, and artificial intelligence have successfully been able to achieve a high engagement rate of the patients, which has resulted in increasing awareness of the cancer treatment among the patients.
CANCER
biospace.com

Coeptis Combines with Bull Horn in SPAC Deal to Advance CD38+ Assets

Coeptis Therapeutics is merging with special purpose acquisition company Bull Horn Holdings in a definitive deal worth around $175 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Bull Horn will merge into Coeptis and be rebranded as Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. It will also be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol COEP.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

