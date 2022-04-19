Council Member Adam Bazaldua statement on passage of pedestrian bridge benefiting Joppa community

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parks Mall at Arlington will enforce a curfew for guests under 18 years old beginning Friday, April 22. "In response to the disruptive behavior last weekend, we made the difficult decision to implement a curfew program," said Lorie Lisius, senior general manager of The Parks Mall at Arlington. "The PGR program is intended to help provide a safe, peaceful experience at our shopping center. We want to reiterate that all are welcome at The Parks Mall at Arlington at any time. We simply require that during certain weekend hours, families shop together and guests under 18 are accompanied by an adult."

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO