Delaware, OH

News & Media

By Cole Hatcher
owu.edu
 3 days ago

DELAWARE, Ohio – Ohio Wesleyan University professor Laurel J. Anderson is the 2022 winner of the Ecological Society of America’s Eugene P. Odum Award for Excellence in Ecology Education, the society announced today. Anderson, Ph.D., is Ohio Wesleyan’s Morris Family Professor of Natural Sciences in the Department...

www.owu.edu

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Work To Turn Noise on Quantum Computers to Their Advantage

Scientists simulate ‘fingerprint’ of noise on quantum computer. Unique study could point way to new approach, uses for quantum technology. For humans, background noise is generally just a minor irritant. But for quantum computers, which are very sensitive, it can be a death knell for computations. And because “noise” for a quantum computer increases as the computer is tasked with more complex calculations, it can quickly become a major obstacle.
COMPUTERS
Middletown Press

‘Between the Lines’ holds virtual discussion on future of news media

The Bridgeport-based, nationally syndicated “Between the Lines” public affairs program, celebrating its 30th anniversary on WPKN radio, will hold an online panel discussion Thursday focusing on the future of the news media. The virtual event, available through Eventbrite, is called “The Crisis in U.S. Journalism and the Future...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nature.com

Punishment institutions selected and sustained through voting and learning

In virtually all human societies, the sustained provision of public goods is enforced through punishment. This can happen, for example, via a legal system (formal punishment institutions) or individual-level reciprocity (informal punishment institutions). However, targeting and enforcement of punishment is usually costly, leaving a permanent temptation for individuals to avoid the costs. Here, we show that costly punishment institutions can be adopted through voting and learning but suffer an existential threat if the decision-making process to implement the punishment institution is not aligned with the scale of the public good, creating unavoidable free-riding incentives. We design a model where individuals vote in favour of or against the institution, either with their feet or group vote, to govern public goods at different scales. Learning occurs through the accumulation of one's experiences and observations of other members in the population, but it may be limited due to memory and information constraints. We show-across scales of the decision-making process and public good-under which conditions punishment institutions are adopted and promote cooperation. Using a meta-study approach, we compare the model to existing experimental results, which largely confirm the key results of the model.
ELECTIONS
ScienceBlog.com

In the history lab, delving into the South Asian experience at MIT

Researching history in the MIT archives is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle, according to junior Jupneet Singh. “You get a name from here, a picture from here” and you begin to piece together stories about people from the past, says Singh, who has been diving into the archives this spring for class 21H.S04 (South Asian MIT Oral History and Digital Archive), a special topic in history taught by Associate Professor Sana Aiyar.
COLLEGES
technologynetworks.com

DNA Printing Evolves

DNA printing is the essential component in synthetic biology, allowing scientists to acquire custom oligos (short, single-stranded DNA sequences) to develop PCR diagnostics (primers and probes), gene synthesis and editing technologies, and many other molecular biology and genomics applications. But this is just a start. Synthetic DNA supports vaccine and...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Lab creates superfluid circuit using fermions to study electron behavior

Researchers at Dartmouth College have built the world's first superfluid circuit that uses pairs of ultracold electron-like atoms, according to a study published in Physical Review Letters. The laboratory test bed gives physicists control over the strength of interactions between atoms, providing a new way to explore the phenomena behind...
CHEMISTRY
ScienceBlog.com

MIT engineers introduce the Oreometer

When you twist open an Oreo cookie to get to the creamy center, you’re mimicking a standard test in rheology — the study of how a non-Newtonian material flows when twisted, pressed, or otherwise stressed. MIT engineers have now subjected the sandwich cookie to rigorous materials tests to get to the center of a tantalizing question: Why does the cookie’s cream stick to just one wafer when twisted apart?
ENGINEERING
psychologytoday.com

Scientific Expertise vs. the Dunning-Kruger Effect

The scientific method teaches us to test hypotheses and form beliefs based on evidence and repeated observations. In the internet era, many believe that their own viewpoints are just as valid or accurate as that of experts. Although scientific experts often second-guess themselves, most of us are prone to the...
SCIENCE

