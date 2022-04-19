ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

UFO Caught On Ring Doorbell

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFO flying through cloudy skies. Home cameras help us catch all sorts of things that...

CNET

Speeding Asteroid Spotted Flying Closer to Earth Than GPS Satellites

The same astronomer who recently discovered a small asteroid just a few hours before it smashed into our atmosphere has spotted another space rock whizzing right over humanity's heads. Krisztián Sárneczky announced his discovery on Twitter late Thursday, mere hours before asteroid 2022 FD1 (it was briefly nicknamed SAR2594) passed...
ASTRONOMY
Corona, CA
Patsy Cline
Complex

Man Arrested After Starting Fire at Home Depot in Attempt to Cover Up His Shoplifting; Blaze Was Visible From Space

A San Jose man faces multiple felony arson charges after setting a massive fire at a local Home Depot earlier this month, CNN reports. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release that Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, has been charged with aggravated arson, seven counts of grand theft, and three counts of petty theft.
SAN JOSE, CA

