Omaha, NE

Omaha Places To See & Do

kfrxfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn cob with green leaves growth in agriculture field outdoor. Omaha Places is a great website...

www.kfrxfm.com

94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Fight in Omaha parking lot ends with three men stabbed

An Iowa amusement park ride that an 11-year-old boy died on will remain closed. One of Omaha's oldest theatres is closing its doors for good. Only on 6: Medical cannabis petition drive needs donors. Updated: 3 hours ago. Efforts to put medical marijuana on the November ballot are in jeopardy.
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Minnesota

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Minnesota, deaths attributable to the […]
K92.3

A Popular Eastern Iowa Theatre Is Getting a New Life [PHOTOS]

New plans are in the works for a historic Eastern Iowa theater that just recently shut down!. It was devastating news to community theater lovers in Eastern Iowa when we told you a few months ago, that the Old Creamery Theater in Amana announced it would shut down as a result of financial pandemic struggles it couldn't recover from. We have good news as the theater will be taking on a new life very soon!
B102.7

Every Midwest Town Had A Red Owl Grocery Store!

Every town had one. Every single town. OK, I may be overstating that just a wee little bit. Every town didn't have one. But to a ten-year-old kid, it sure seemed like it. Now, in the interest of honesty, this was more than a few years (decades) back, before the advent of the 'Super Store' or the 'Super Center' or the 'Big Box Store' or whatever they're called now. From the little farm I grew up on in southwest Minnesota, there were Red Owls all over, or at least so it seemed. Was there one in Pipestone? Luverne? Worthington? Slayton? Well, I'm not sure exactly, but I do remember this:
KXL

So Much To See, So Much To Do

There is no shortage of things to do this weekend!. On the Oregon Coast, The Oregon Ghost Conference is returning to Seaside after going virtual during the pandemic. If you’ve ever wanted to go on a paranormal investigation, this one’s for you. There’s also a museum of haunted artifacts. The Oregon Ghost Conference runs through Sunday at the recently renovated Seaside Civic and Convention Center. Your 15 dollar ticket covers admission to all three days including the speakers appearing on the main stage.
WOWT

Neighbors feel forgotten as Omaha city project falls through cracks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News investigation into an Omaha street project that went untouched for weeks. The reason may surprise you. For almost a month, Bill Tokosh has been unable to use his driveway because a street repair project fell through the cracks. “In my mind, this has...
WOWT

Water main break in Omaha sends geyser into air

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - M.U.D. crews were on the scene of an unintentional car wash in the Old Mill area of Omaha. The utility tells 6 News it appears an eight-inch water main broke sending a plume of water at least 70 feet into the air. There was no construction...
KETV.com

Iconic Wolf Bros. Western Store sign comes down at 72nd and Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. — A familiar sight at 72nd and Dodge came down Monday morning. Crews removed the iconic Wolf Bros. Western Store sign. The store closed in 2021 after nearly 100 years in business and almost 50 at the location near 72nd and Dodge streets. PJ Morgan Real Estate...
