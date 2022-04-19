Sechler resigns as MCHS football coach

LEWISTOWN — Tough defense and strong physical play carried Mifflin County over the Selinsgrove by the score of 17-3 in girls lacrosse action Wednesday afternoon. “Well, we’re feeling really great, this moves us to 5-1, we have a really big contest (Thursday against Bellefonte) which will be a huge test,” Huskies coach Theresa Lamont said. “Defensively we are absolutely stellar, out defensive front is great. We’ve worked a lot on trying to control penalties within what we call the critical scoring area. You make a mistake in the critical scoring area it puts the other team on the (8-meter arc) or the (12-meter arc) teeing off against your goalie and nobody wants to see that happen to your teammate so we’ve really focused not on not committing penalties but good defensive play and good defensive positioning.”

MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO