Mifflin County, PA

Sechler resigns as MCHS football coach

Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTOWN — Mifflin County High School football coach Scot Sechler resigned Tuesday, citing health reasons. Sechler, who is battling cancer, notified the school district in writing, which was shared with the news media. “First I would like to thank you Tish Maclay, Bobby Lepley, Mr Crosson and staff,...

