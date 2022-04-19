DEPOT DAYS CAR SHOW DONATION - SUBLETTE FIRE DEPARTMENT

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette Fire Department is looking for vehicle donations to use in an upcoming firefighting training class. Part of the training consists of vehicle extrication. They are taking donated vehicles located within 15 minutes of Gravette and prefer pre-wrecked vehicles. Vehicles will be picked up and...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Cushing Volunteer Fire Department was an active site for donation material gathering on Wednesday. County officials and volunteer firefighters were receiving pre-arranged donations, including oriented strand boards for people to patch houses. Truckloads of water and tarps were also brought in, all with input from the Red Cross who will be opening a small office of operations in the Commercial Bank of Texas building.
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Employees from the Starboard in Dewey Beach dropped off a big $20,000 check to the Rehoboth Fire Department. We’re told this was a thank you to those who volunteer and serve to make the community safe. We want to hear your good news, just...
Members of North Oakland VFW Post 334 delivered a $5,000 check to Oxford Fire Station #1 on March 10 to be used to support the department’s new “Safety Begins at Home” initiative. The program will focus on distributing and installing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, free of charge, in homes occupied by Oxford Township and Village residents, particularly senior citizens who are 55 years of age and older, individuals with disabilities, and low-income earners.
A property developer died over the Easter weekend when he climbed into a hammock and was hit but the brick pillar it had been attached to. James Douglas, 28, was killed shortly after getting into the hammock, which was in his garden at his family home in Tunstall Village Green in Sunderland.
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Amair Davis, 35, was arrested inside a business in the 500 block of E. State Street on Tuesday, reportedly in possession of a loaded handgun, after getting in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of 3rd Street. Police said they were called to the scene around 12 […]
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a cashier scam at Walmart. Moline police said on March 26, a black man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another black man wearing a black shirt with white stripes exited Walmart in Moline with over $1,500 worth of unpaid merchandise and gift cards.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Four people were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates. The accident happened at Golf and Sutton roads. Hoffman Estates police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people from each vehicle were taken to area hospitals. Further details were not immediately available.
Locals are demanding a response after another serious two-car accident in Rockford, Illinois. This intersection experiences frequent accidents, some fatal. It is no secret, Rockford has a few dangerous intersections. The most recent list of the most dangerous crossroads in screw city was released in 2010 and included... ... East...
Denver7 remains dedicated to helping Colorado families who lost everything in the Marshall Fire. Thanks to your generous donations to Denver7 Gives, our Jaclyn Allen gets to deliver the good news to another family needing a little good news.
The Riverhead Home Depot reopened for business this morning, following a fire yesterday. The main entrance to the Route 58 home improvement store remains closed due to fire damage, Riverhead Chief Fire Marshal Craig Zitek said today. The fire marshal’s office has inspected the building to ensure it is structurally sound, he said.
A San Jose man faces multiple felony arson charges after setting a massive fire at a local Home Depot earlier this month, CNN reports. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release that Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, has been charged with aggravated arson, seven counts of grand theft, and three counts of petty theft.
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are on scene of a crash at the corner of Avenue of the Cities and Archer Drive in East Moline Tuesday. East Moline police told the TV6 crew on scene, they are investing a two-car crash that happened about 8 a.m. Police said the...
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police have identified Jordan Hurst, 20, as a motorcyclist killed in a collision with an SUV on Thursday. Police said Hurst was traveling east on East Lincoln Highway around 11:07 a.m. Horencia Garza, 80, of Rock Falls, was traveling westbound and turning onto River Road. Both motorists where taken to […]
Don’t underestimate Oliver Lipinski because of his age — he already has an impressive level of knowledge that’s sure to make him an excellent firefighter. Recognizing this about himself as they passed by a fire station, he let his parents know that he’d like to join the fire department. Lucky for the 3-year-old, there was a recruitment campaign underway, and his parents were happy to help him.
An injured woman was able to escape from her rolled-over vehicle after she hit a pole, causing wires to fall down and sparking a brush fire near Marengo Wednesday evening. The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5:27 p.m. Wednesday to the 23200 block of Pleasant Grove Road in […]
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Three dogs are safe after a house caught fire in Dunlap Wednesday afternoon. The home is located on N. Fieldgrove Drive, in the Trail View Estates subdivision. At about 3:15 p.m., the fire department was notified of a smoke alarm going off. They arrived to...
SHERIDAN, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver who crashed a cattle hauler on Interstate 80 near Joliet this week has been charged with driving under the influence – and is also in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the scene near Houbolt Road, the traffic jam on Tuesday lasted for hours after more than a dozen steers roamed free on the highway. We even saw a bull briefly stare down CBS 2's Jermont Terry and photographer B.J. Johnson before running into the woods – only to be lassoed later. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek explained how suburban cattle catchers succeeded...
ROCKFORD — For the first time since the 2006 double-fatality auto wreck involving three siblings and a sheriff's deputy, improvements may be coming Weldon Road and U.S. 20.
The Public Works Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to have two street lights installed at opposite corners of the intersection.
"It's dark out there," Highway Engineer Carlos Molina said of the uncommon...
