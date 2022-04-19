DEPOT DAYS CAR SHOW DONATION - SUBLETTE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Don’t underestimate Oliver Lipinski because of his age — he already has an impressive level of knowledge that’s sure to make him an excellent firefighter. Recognizing this about himself as they passed by a fire station, he let his parents know that he’d like to join the fire department. Lucky for the 3-year-old, there was a recruitment campaign underway, and his parents were happy to help him.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 15 DAYS AGO