ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, IL

DEPOT DAYS CAR SHOW DONATION - SUBLETTE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Amboy News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmboy Depot Days Car Show Committee Treasurer Ginger Daniels, right, presents...

amboynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Cushing Volunteer Fire Department receives relief donations

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Cushing Volunteer Fire Department was an active site for donation material gathering on Wednesday. County officials and volunteer firefighters were receiving pre-arranged donations, including oriented strand boards for people to patch houses. Truckloads of water and tarps were also brought in, all with input from the Red Cross who will be opening a small office of operations in the Commercial Bank of Texas building.
CUSHING, TX
WMDT.com

Starboard employees donate to Rehoboth Fire Department

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Employees from the Starboard in Dewey Beach dropped off a big $20,000 check to the Rehoboth Fire Department. We’re told this was a thank you to those who volunteer and serve to make the community safe. We want to hear your good news, just...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Oakland Press

VFW donates $5,000 to Oxford Fire Department for new smoke alarm program

Members of North Oakland VFW Post 334 delivered a $5,000 check to Oxford Fire Station #1 on March 10 to be used to support the department’s new “Safety Begins at Home” initiative. The program will focus on distributing and installing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, free of charge, in homes occupied by Oxford Township and Village residents, particularly senior citizens who are 55 years of age and older, individuals with disabilities, and low-income earners.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Amboy, IL
City
Sublette, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate cashier scam at Walmart

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a cashier scam at Walmart. Moline police said on March 26, a black man wearing a red Adidas sweatshirt and another black man wearing a black shirt with white stripes exited Walmart in Moline with over $1,500 worth of unpaid merchandise and gift cards.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Vehicles#Charity#Depot#Amboy News
CBS Chicago

Four people injured in Hoffman Estates crash

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Four people were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates. The accident happened at Golf and Sutton roads. Hoffman Estates police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people from each vehicle were taken to area hospitals. Further details were not immediately available.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Home Depot reopens after fire

The Riverhead Home Depot reopened for business this morning, following a fire yesterday. The main entrance to the Route 58 home improvement store remains closed due to fire damage, Riverhead Chief Fire Marshal Craig Zitek said today. The fire marshal’s office has inspected the building to ensure it is structurally sound, he said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
Complex

Man Arrested After Starting Fire at Home Depot in Attempt to Cover Up His Shoplifting; Blaze Was Visible From Space

A San Jose man faces multiple felony arson charges after setting a massive fire at a local Home Depot earlier this month, CNN reports. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release that Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, has been charged with aggravated arson, seven counts of grand theft, and three counts of petty theft.
SAN JOSE, CA
KWQC

Police investigating a crash in East Moline Tuesday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are on scene of a crash at the corner of Avenue of the Cities and Archer Drive in East Moline Tuesday. East Moline police told the TV6 crew on scene, they are investing a two-car crash that happened about 8 a.m. Police said the...
EAST MOLINE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sterling man killed in motorcycle crash

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police have identified Jordan Hurst, 20, as a motorcyclist killed in a collision with an SUV on Thursday. Police said Hurst was traveling east on East Lincoln Highway around 11:07 a.m. Horencia Garza, 80, of Rock Falls, was traveling westbound and turning onto River Road. Both motorists where taken to […]
STERLING, IL
InspireMore

Confident 3-Yr-Old Marches Into A Fire Department To Ask For A Job — And Lands It!

Don’t underestimate Oliver Lipinski because of his age — he already has an impressive level of knowledge that’s sure to make him an excellent firefighter. Recognizing this about himself as they passed by a fire station, he let his parents know that he’d like to join the fire department. Lucky for the 3-year-old, there was a recruitment campaign underway, and his parents were happy to help him.
RELATIONSHIPS
Central Illinois Proud

Dogs rescued after Dunlap home catches fire

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Three dogs are safe after a house caught fire in Dunlap Wednesday afternoon. The home is located on N. Fieldgrove Drive, in the Trail View Estates subdivision. At about 3:15 p.m., the fire department was notified of a smoke alarm going off. They arrived to...
DUNLAP, IL
CBS Chicago

Spirit Farms cow wranglers' rodeo skills came into real-life action after I-80 cattle hauler crash

SHERIDAN, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver who crashed a cattle hauler on Interstate 80 near Joliet this week has been charged with driving under the influence – and is also in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the scene near Houbolt Road, the traffic jam on Tuesday lasted for hours after more than a dozen steers roamed free on the highway. We even saw a bull briefly stare down CBS 2's Jermont Terry and photographer B.J. Johnson before running into the woods – only to be lassoed later. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek explained how suburban cattle catchers succeeded...
SHERIDAN, IL
Rockford Register Star

'It's dark out there': Site of 2006 fatal crash west of Rockford in line for improvements

ROCKFORD — For the first time since the 2006 double-fatality auto wreck involving three siblings and a sheriff's deputy, improvements may be coming Weldon Road and U.S. 20. The Public Works Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to have two street lights installed at opposite corners of the intersection. "It's dark out there," Highway Engineer Carlos Molina said of the uncommon...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy