ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Robert Garrigus confirms request to compete in first LIV Golf tournament

By Rex Hoggard
Golf Channel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAVONDALE, La. – Robert Garrigus confirmed that he has requested a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play in the first LIV Golf invitational tournament in June. Garrigus, who is playing this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Tommy Gainey, declined to further comment about his decision to...

www.golfchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Jordan Spieth back inside top 10 after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Avondale, LA
State
Oregon State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
Golf Channel

John Daly II becomes NIL ambassador for Hooters as part of Daly deal

In what they're calling the "perfect pairing," Hooters and the Dalys are teaming up. Hooters announced Tuesday morning that it had signed John Daly and his son, John Daly II, to endorsement deals, with the younger Daly, a freshman at Arkansas, being inked to a name, image and likeness deal.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv#Liv Golf#The Pga Tour#Saudi#Formula
Golf Channel

Live stream schedule for Zurich Classic, DIO Implant LA Open and more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). All events on Golf Channel unless otherwise noted. Monday. 3-6PM: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2 (PGA of America) Tuesday. 3-6PM: PGA Professional Championship, Round...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Horschel: Zurich, not Match Play a better Presidents Cup indicator

AVONDALE, La. – At last month’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, there was plenty attention paid to players who might find themselves at this year’s Presidents Cup either for the U.S. or International side. But as a gauge of potential success, Billy Horschel has other ideas. “I would...
AVONDALE, LA
Golf Channel

Pebble Beach becomes USGA anchor site for U.S. Open, Women's Open

Pebble Beach will host even more major-championship golf in the future. The USGA announced Wednesday that the iconic venue will host both four U.S. Opens and four U.S. Women’s Opens over the next two decades. Pebble Beach has been awarded the 2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044 U.S. Opens, while...
GOLF
CBS DFW

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Golf.com

Report: First PGA Tour pro seeks waiver to play in LIV Golf Invitational Series

On Monday, Robert Garrigus became the first professional golfer to request a release from the PGA Tour to play in a Saudi-backed event, according to a report from Golfweek. The decision is likely to set off a legal battle between both the Tour and Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Investments, which is staging and funding the event as part of a larger tournament series.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy